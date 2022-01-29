NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Rams

Eagles

Eliot Shorr-Parks lists six potential replacements for Jonathan Gannon should he leave his post as defensive coordinator of the Eagles, including Don Martindale, Kris Richard, Eric Washington, Jerod Mayo, Dennard Wilson, and former Broncos HC Vic Fangio.

Giants

Jordan Schultz reports that both the Giants and Bills want former NFL QB Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator. Schultz adds that Giants have made it clear to Dorsey, who wants to join the team if the money is right. The Giants will then conduct at least one interview with a minority and quickly hire Dorsey.

According to Jay Skurski, another Bills coach who could potentially join Daboll in New York is assistant QB coach Shea Tierney, who reportedly has a strong relationship with Daboll.

Ryan Dunleavy reports that Daboll may be looking to retain some of the team's defensive staff.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints had requested an interview with Daboll for their head coaching vacancy before he chose to sign with the Giants.

Rams

Rams S Eric Weddle didn’t want to come off of the field during the playoff game against the Buccaneers and is happy to have returned to the league after a two-year-long absence.

“From the onset, it has been how I felt during the game and how the game was going,” Weddle told Doug Robinson. “The first game worked out well. I didn’t have to push too much. But in the second game, I was feeling good. I was running around and playing well. The coaches were saying if I was feeling good just stay out there. In a game that close there was no way I was coming out.”

Weddle admitted that he did his best to keep his body in football shape during his time away from the game.

“I couldn’t say I was in football shape,” Weddle said. “But I was in good enough shape to give it a run. I just had to get my body to match up with what my mind was telling it to do.”