NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye notes the Eagles are in no rush to trade TE Zach Ertz despite the over $4 million in cap savings it would create. Philadelphia currently has around $6 million in space and will get $4 million more after June 1 from releasing WR Alshon Jeffery and DT Malik Jackson .

despite the over $4 million in cap savings it would create. Philadelphia currently has around $6 million in space and will get $4 million more after June 1 from releasing WR and DT . Kaye says the Eagles could try and trade Ertz during the draft to a team that misses out on one of the top options, potentially using Ertz as a sweetener to move back into the second or even the first round.

Philadelphia could also wait until after June 1 to trade Ertz for a 2022 draft pick, which would bump the cap savings up to $8.25 million, his entire 2021 base salary.

Ultimately, while the wait is frustrating for Ertz and confusing for fans, Kaye does expect the Eagles to trade Ertz before the start of the 2021 season.

Giants

Giants co-owner John Mara stressed the importance of the team winning more games from here on.

“It’s been a very difficult four- or five-year period for us,” Mara said, via SNY.com. “I’m tired of the losing and of having the postseason press conference trying to explain what went wrong, why I think we’re making progress.

“It’s time for us to start winning some more.”

The Giants were aggressive in free agency to improve their roster at some key positions and Mara is hoping this will help the team take the next step.

“I have more confidence going into this season than I had in previous years,” Mara said. “Hopefully, given the money that we spent, given the draft we expect to have, we’ll have a better team on the field this year.”

“That’s one of the reasons we spent the money we did,” Mara added. “I do think we’re making progress here. We’ve added more players. It’s definitely a better locker room than we’ve had in a while. And I think Joe (Judge) has done a terrific job instilling a certain culture. The players believe in him. Fans seem to believe in him too. So I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

The New York Giants are hiring LSU senior offensive analyst Russ Callaway as an offensive assistant. (Matt Zenitz)

as an offensive assistant. (Matt Zenitz) Callaway will help coach the wide receivers while Jody Wright moves to assist with running backs and tight ends after working as a defensive assistant last year . ( Bruce Feldman)

Washington

NBC Sports’ Peter King says Washington owner Dan Snyder has no intentions of selling the team and intends to pass it on to his family.

has no intentions of selling the team and intends to pass it on to his family. He adds Snyder may sell portions of the team and find new minority partners to help pay back the loan he had to take to buy out his previous partners.