NFC Notes: Ennis Rakestraw, Brian Flores, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw shared his plans to stay healthy for 2026, noting that his injury issues have held him back since turning pro.

“I just want to be healthy. That’s really it. I just want to play,” Rakestraw said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “That’s my only goal — to play. I got my college jersey number back and my high school jersey number back and I feel like me. Go back to my Missouri days. Hopefully I can do it and show all you guys what you’ve been missing.”

“The role is there for him if he can stay healthy,” DB coach Deshea Townsend said of Rakestraw. “His body has changed. You can see physically how much mass and strength he’s put into his shoulder and neck area, which is important. Just staying healthy is going to be big for him but his body most definitely looks different.”

“He’s had a good spring,” HC Dan Campbell added. “This year he had a lot of time to really not only rehab, but work back there with Coach (Josh) Schuler and Mike Clark when they were here, and certainly (director of player health & performance Brett Fischer) Fish. So, he’s had a little bit of bulk, he’s a little more dense than he was, that’s always going to help the body. There’s nothing that would tell me that he won’t be prepared and physically prepared to go into training camp. Now you know, whatever happens happens, but he’s where he’s supposed to be right now in early June.”

Packers

The Packers signed CB Benjamin St-Juste this offseason following his time with the Chargers. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said they are taking a “wait and see” approach with him as he recovers from an undisclosed injury.

“It’s a ‘wait and see’ approach, I am excited about the player though. We’ve gone against him when he was in Washington, certainly what he put on tape last year with the Chargers I thought was impressive. He’s a really intelligent guy, so I’m excited about him. Obviously you can’t coach that size and length that he possesses, so he’ll definitely be in the mix,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.

As for second-round CB Brandon Cisse, LaFleur said he’s looking good in their offseason program but still has a lot to learn.

“He looks pretty good. Certainly he’s got a ton to learn and a lot to improve upon, as is to be expected of any young player. He’s just gotta continue to build on the foundation he’s set, and I think for all these guys, it’s critical when they’re away from here, the work you put in is gonna show up when training camp comes around.”

With third-year CB Javon Bullard, LaFleur said he’s the epitome of how they want to play.

“I think he’s played pretty damn good football the last two years. We always talk about style of play and he epitomizes what we wanna be about in terms of his effort, physicality, finish.I just think the longer these guys are in the league, the more familiar they are with certain looks, they understand the ‘why’ a little bit better, the detail of how you go about executing, and I think it’s been a very, very, very productive spring for Bull.”

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores has a reputation around the league for being a bit intimidating with his coaching style to get the strong results every year. Minnesota S Josh Metellus said Flores’ emotions come from his passion for the game, and he outlined how he helps young players navigate that coaching style, since Flores just wants the best out of every player.

“He loves football more than anybody, and he’s very particular about how he wants things done,” Metellus said, via the team’s website. “So his emotions can get involved, and you can start to feel his emotions and not hear what he’s telling you.

“Young guys can feel pressured from coaches, especially coaches like Flo’ who have that stature, who have that résumé. But I just try to tell them, ‘Ease your mind. You know how to play football. He just wants you to do the job, be your best self.'”