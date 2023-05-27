NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said OC Eric Bieniemy has had a significant impact on the team this offseason and how they operate.

“I gave him the opportunity to script a lot of things we’re doing, handling all the scheduling,” Rivera said, via PFT. “That’s why things are different, that’s why we’re not on the field already, because of some of the things he wanted to change and wanted to work on.”

Rivera said Bieniemy’s ability to command attention throughout the locker room and his straightforward attitude with players is refreshing.

“It’s been exciting,” Rivera said. “EB is a high-energy, high-impact guy. he doesn’t pull any punches, he’s very direct with the players, which is good.”

Rivera also made it clear that Bieniemy’s assistant head coaching title isn’t just for show, he carries the clout to back it up within the organization.

“I don’t believe you give the assistant head coach title and it’s gratuitous,” Rivera said. “It’s not just a title. It’s a working title. He’s doing those things and he’s got those responsibilities, and I think he relishes it. He’s one of those guys who very few people are going to out-work.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there have been some but not overhauling changes to their offense after moving on from former OC Kellen Moore.

“There are some changes,” Prescott said, via Clarence E. Hill of Yahoo Sports. “It’s not like we’re going to throw away our playbook and try to start over, anything like that. Obviously, we’ve had some success. There is good there. We had to take that and detail the hell out of it. Everything we’re doing. Plays we’ve already had, new plays in, just understanding the purpose and just making sure everyone knows the why and what the purpose is in their play and in their roles. All of that detail will make us play faster and be better.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will now be radioing in plays for Dallas to Prescott. The coach thinks it’s important to keep constant communication with his quarterback.

“Frankly, not enough, but it’s never enough,” McCarthy said. “It’s important. I’m not really worried about the football part, as far as drills. Just more the collaboration of calling the game. You know, how do you see this play? This is how I see this. We have a thing called PCP. And just really the purpose of the play call, play call purpose. It’s one thing to learn to play and the intricacies of play, but I think when I know, you’re continuing to anticipate when and where it’s going to be called. That the stronger communication and connection the quarterback and the play caller need to have.”

Prescott thinks it will be beneficial to have McCarthy calling plays.

“Oh, a ton, just from the simple fact he’s the play caller,” Prescott said. “Just being able to understand, being in the same wavelength and understanding why he’s calling a play, what’s the purpose of the play, what he expects out of that and making sure we’re on the same accord there. It has to be that constant communication.”

Giants

Giants’ second-round C John Michael Schmitz used the “dead ball snap” technique at the University of Minnesota. He said he’s flexible on whatever snapping technique the team wants.

“I mean, it’s whatever is comfortable for Daniel in the back in the quarterback position. I’m flexible doing the dead ball snap or the regular snap. Doesn’t change a thing for me,” Schmitz said, via GiantsWire.

Giants QB Daniel Jones said Schmitz’s technique hasn’t been an issue.

“It’s been good,” Jones said. “I’m good with it. He’s accurate.”

Jones added Schmitz has been impressive in OTAs.

“He’s been great too. He’s been great. He’s a smart guy. Been in here working hard. He’s on it every day, working to learn and understand what we’re doing in protections, what we’re doing in the run game. Obviously, this is more of a passing camp. So, a lot of that run stuff’s happening in meetings and then walkthroughs out here. But he’s doing a great job, and it’s been fun working with him,” said Jones.