NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Jason Kelce, Drake Maye, Commanders, Eagles

North Carolina QB Drake Maye spoke about his friendship with Commanders QB Sam Howell as well as former Washington HC Joe Gibbs.

“Washington, back when they were the Redskins, I grew up around the area; Lake Norman is where Coach Gibbs resided back with his grandkids,” Maye said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “Grew up with his grandkids, so I got to know them and follow the Redskins during that time. Also, another historic program, you know, with Coach Gibbs back in the day. Had great success. I know him well. His grandkids, I’ve played football with growing up. His grandson, Miller Gibbs, played at high school with me and played at Appalachian State.”

“One of my best friends,” Maye said of Howell. “Sam has had a big impact on me learning going in there; my freshman year at North Carolina, being his last year, had such great success, seeing how he prepared and how seriously he took it. I still keep in touch with him and see him almost; he was just in Chapel Hill the other weekend for the Duke game; we were up there together and playing golf. Big fan of Sam, we keep in touch almost daily.”

Maye was then asked how he would feel competing with Howell if he were drafted by the Commanders.

“It’s one of those things where it’s not ideal, but at the same time, it’s part of a business,” Maye noted. “We’ve done it in college together; the best thing about it is we’ll help each other, and whether the scenario goes, he’s one of my best friends; gonna be no hard feelings, it’s part of it. Being in there as two NFL quarterbacks, be in the same room…..there’s a lot bigger problems in the world than that.”

Si.com’s Albert Breer thinks new UCLA OC Eric Bieniemy’s decision to head to the college ranks shows how league opinion on him differed from the general public’s.

Breer said Bieniemy was "decidedly old school" with his players and talked about how some thought he asked too much out of his players both on the field and in overall hours put in.

When talking about his in-game management, Breer noted Bieniemy would often get away from the game plan when Washington started to fall behind slightly. Breer stated this frustrated both players and coaches as it made it feel as if the offense was its own entity.

Eagles C Jason Kelce is still trying to decide if he will retire from the NFL, despite the rumors that he has already decided to do so and is continuing to work out in the meantime.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to figure it out right now. Right now, exploring different opportunities if I end up retiring,” Kelce told Bryan Fonseca of the New York Post. “Still working out and staying in shape if I end up playing again.”