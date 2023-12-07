NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Ron Rivera, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s John Keim and Jeremy Fowler write that the Commanders were somewhat begrudging sellers at the deadline when they traded both DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young . One front office source told ESPN after the deadline: “Today … has not been a good day.”

and . One front office source told ESPN after the deadline: “Today … has not been a good day.” Per ESPN, Commanders HC Ron Rivera and the front office hoped to keep enough pieces around to turn the season into a success. They especially were loath to part with Sweat but ultimately the offer from the Bears was too good to turn down.

and the front office hoped to keep enough pieces around to turn the season into a success. They especially were loath to part with Sweat but ultimately the offer from the Bears was too good to turn down. At this point, the general expectation inside the organization is that owner Josh Harris will make significant, sweeping changes at the end of the season: “It feels like a new direction is coming across the board.”

will make significant, sweeping changes at the end of the season: “It feels like a new direction is coming across the board.” Keim and Fowler note minority owner Magic Johnson will have a not-insignificant role going forward.

will have a not-insignificant role going forward. As for Harris’ input, ESPN points out Harris has empowered the coaching staff and front offices to do what they feel is best, including with the trade deadline and Rivera’s decision to fire DC Jack Del Rio . While Harris gave input ahead of the deadline, a source told ESPN he didn’t “roll in as a sheriff” and mandate anything: “He gave his opinion, everyone was heard, and we landed in a fair spot.”

. While Harris gave input ahead of the deadline, a source told ESPN he didn’t “roll in as a sheriff” and mandate anything: “He gave his opinion, everyone was heard, and we landed in a fair spot.” Keim and Fowler report Dallas was the breaking point for Del Rio, and there was a feeling among players and team sources that the more Washington struggled, the more complicated its scheme became. Injuries also pushed younger players into bigger roles they weren’t ready for.

Going forward, Keim and Fowler write there’s a ton of optimism about QB Sam Howell , with team sources effusively praising him for the progress he’s shown this year. At minimum he appears to be in the conversation to be the starter in 2024.

, with team sources effusively praising him for the progress he’s shown this year. At minimum he appears to be in the conversation to be the starter in 2024. The reviews for OC Eric Bieniemy are a little more mixed. He is hard on the offensive staff, with meetings that often run past midnight in addition to the traditional early hours NFL coaches usually keep, and his methods and style have rubbed some players the wrong way. Keim and Fowler were told players didn’t like how Bieniemy’s meetings would run long and prevent them from getting medical treatment.

are a little more mixed. He is hard on the offensive staff, with meetings that often run past midnight in addition to the traditional early hours NFL coaches usually keep, and his methods and style have rubbed some players the wrong way. Keim and Fowler were told players didn’t like how Bieniemy’s meetings would run long and prevent them from getting medical treatment. However, they add Bieniemy’s approach has softened and he’s shortened meeting times: “He’s gotten better at respecting our time.”

Rivera also defended Bieniemy and pointed to the work he’s done to enable Howell to have success: “What he’s doing with our quarterback right now shows he’s capable. Are we struggling? Yeah, we’re struggling. But there’s more things to it.”

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) and LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) should be ready for Sunday against the Cowboys. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito spoke about his opportunity to be the team’s starter after going undrafted, noting that he is taking things one week at a time.

“Everything that we want is in front of us but at the same time, we just take it one week at a time and try to focus on this week. If we start looking ahead and we miss one there’s nothing going forward. Let’s say just one at a time, focused on this week,” DeVito told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “It’s an awesome opportunity. It’s just like any other game except on a Monday night, right? But yeah, it’s an awesome opportunity to be the only game on and just enjoy and go play football.”

Giants TE Darren Waller is making progress with his hamstring injury and is currently expecting to return for the team’s matchup with the Saints in Week 15. (Jordan Raanan)

is making progress with his hamstring injury and is currently expecting to return for the team’s matchup with the Saints in Week 15. (Jordan Raanan) Giants DT Dexter Lawrence on his potential return from injury: “Gradually getting better every day. Did some work on the field today, felt good.” (Pat Leonard)

on his potential return from injury: “Gradually getting better every day. Did some work on the field today, felt good.” (Pat Leonard) Giants QB Daniel Jones says that after his surgery it was determined that he had no structural damage to his knee other than the ACL and he expects to return for training camp. ( says that after his surgery it was determined that he had no structural damage to his knee other than the ACL and he expects to return for training camp. ( Ryan Dunleavy