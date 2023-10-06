NFC Notes: Evan Neal, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell‘s former college coach at North Carolina, Mack Brown, recalled Howell’s debut at practice as a true freshman in 2019.

“He turned it loose and zipped it. It was a perfect strike. We all said, ‘Wow,’” Brown said, via John Keim of ESPN. “That was one of the first times we knew he wasn’t going to panic in front of people.”

Brown explained that Howell tossed three interceptions during spring practices as a freshman, but the quarterback was never rattled.

“I was worried about him losing his confidence,” Brown said. “He didn’t even blink. Very mature for his age and experience. He does not get rattled.”

Brown thinks Howell is the “No. 1 reason” for North Carolina’s recent success.

“He’s special and he’s the reason we’re sitting here where we are. [North Carolina] won five games in the two years before us, then went to four straight bowls. If you ask me the No. 1 reason, it would be Sam Howell,” Brown said.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he spoke with OL Evan Neal after his postgame comments and said that they’ve addressed the situation and are moving on.

“I think that Evan made a statement. We spoke,” Daboll said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I know he was very remorseful, regretful for the comment that he made. And we’re moving on.”

Neal said that he appreciates the fans that support the team and said he let his emotions get the best of him.

“I wasn’t trying to pick a fight with anyone, honestly,” Neal said. “That was just a moment of frustration. I kind of said something, although it was not my intent to offend anyone or anyone’s occupation, although that’s how it came across. And I own up for that. I could’ve just definitely used a better choice of words for sure. Hey, I love the fans that support us, are behind us, want to fight for us and cheer for us, so I just apologize to those that I offended.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton said he appreciated and respected the fact that Neal realized he spoke out of turn.

“I don’t think it was necessary but I was proud of him for doing it. I respected [him] doing it,” Slayton said. “A lot of people make mistakes and keep it pushing like nothing happened. The fact that he addressed it and owned up to it shows maturity out of him.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley took a veteran approach to the situation, advising Neal that it’s better off to not try to engage negatively with fans, as it’s a losing battle that players cannot win.

“The advice I would give to him or any other teammate is never pick a battle with the fans. You’re never going to win that one,” Barkley said. “They’ve been here before us and they’re going to be here after us. That is just the truth.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said OT Evan Neal is “very remorseful and very regretful” following his comments against their fans: “[Neal] made a poor choice, a poor decision and poor comments. He acknowledged that and we’re moving on,” via Ryan Dunleavy.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn’t concerned about LB Haason Reddick only having one sack so far this year and feels he’s still putting a lot of pressure on quarterbacks.

“When you ask me that question, my initial response is ‘Well, he’s still getting pressures,'” Sirianni said, via Ralph Vacchiano. “Sacks just come in waves. He got his first sack, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t changed the game because of the way he’s putting pressure on the quarterback. It’s just the first time he actually got him down to the ground.”

Eagles DC Sean Desai points out Reddick is still winning his one-on-one competitions “at a high right” and is still improving.

“I’m not sure if it’s a function of the cast or not,” said Desai. “But he’s continued to get better. He’s always been physical at the point. He’s winning at a high rate in his one-on-ones. He’s continually getting better and he’s going to continue to have his shots.”