NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Saints, Tyrann Mathieu

The Falcons selected QB Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 pick in the draft, leaving many to wonder if he will wind up starting over veteran QB Marcus Mariota who he compares himself to.

“As a lot of people know, I compare myself to him,” Ridder said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Our athletic abilities, leadership, our ability to extend plays and then be smart with the ball when we do extend plays. I think that’s something we do really well, being able to use our legs to get outside the pocket and make an efficient throw, not do anything dumb with the ball. I think both of us do a really good job of that. I didn’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth, but I was like, ‘Man, if they’re going to get him, why not get a younger guy just like him (too)?’”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Falcons went with Ridder over Malik Willis, drafted later in the third round by the Titans, because they felt he showed a more complete body of work and showed confidence and polish during the pre-draft process.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants had several legitimate trade offers for CB James Bradberry , yet none of the new teams were unable to sign Bradberry to a new deal that he was happy with, which would have been worth around $10-12 million per year.

Former Colts area scout Mike Derice is joining the Giants' scouting department. (Neil Stratton)

Giants GM Joe Schoen is adding Dennis Hickey to the front office as assistant director of player personnel. Schoen and Hickey have ties from their time together in Miami and Buffalo. (Art Stapleton)

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu feels that he has a lot left to give to the organization and commented on what it felt like when he visited the team earlier this offseason and left without a deal.

Mathieu added that he didn’t expect to get an offer from the Saints after the visit, which he thought was out of courtesy.

“I have a lot to accomplish on the field and off the field,” Mathieu told Peter King. “To come back here and play where I grew up is really good, really important. When I was young, and I was making mistakes, some big mistakes, a lot of times, something bad would happen with me, or I’d go to jail, and I could sense it in the people who believed in me. Disappointment. Hurt. So now, in my community, I’m gonna be the everyday reminder. You can get better. You can turn your life around. I did. It’s important for me to play great. But it’s as important for me to show these kids you can come back from big mistakes and be better. I’m better. I really want to help these kids in New Orleans.”

“I remember walking out of the building that day,” Mathieu told King. “‘Those guys don’t need me. They don’t need the Honey Badger.’ That’s what I thought. I play a tricky position. Once you turn 30, it’s easy to just go draft a 22-year-old. Then they called me. I was thrilled. The money doesn’t matter. I just feel like there is so much more for me to accomplish.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Mathieu’s deal is for three years with a base value of $27 million and includes a $9.5 million signing bonus. He has base salaries of $1.5 million, $7 million and $7.5 million with a $1.5 million offseason roster bonus in 2024.

Mathieu’s 2022 and 203 base salaries are fully guaranteed for a total of $18 million in guarantees. There is also $2 million annually in incentives, including $500,000 for a playoff win or first-round bye, $500,000 for two playoff wins and $500,000 for three playoff wins, all while playing 80 percent of the snaps, and $500,000 for being named first or second-team All-Pro.