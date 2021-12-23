NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Cam Newton, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said WR Russell Gage has done a good job filling in for WR Calvin Ridley.

“I just think he’s done a great job of staying in the scheme, doing exactly what we’re asking him to do,” Ryan said, via Michael Rothstein. “Not trying to do too much. Trying to be open in the timing of the play. We talked about that all the time. We love you to get awesome separations, but it’s got to be within the timing of the scheme.”

Gage mentioned it’s just a matter of staying patient and waiting for his turn.

“If you’re doing everything right, the ball is going to find you,” Gage said. “You know, you’re going to have weeks where you don’t get many targets at all, and you’re going to have weeks where you have a lot of targets. Defenses, they vary from week to week, so you don’t really know. You have to stay the course.”