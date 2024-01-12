NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post doesn’t think Falcons GM Terry Fontenot ‘s role in the organization is locked up and secure. Other GMs pointed out to La Canfora he was not part of the gaggle that addressed the press this week.

Panthers

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says his sources say Panthers owner Dave Tepper is attempting to recreate the Steelers’ organizational structure with their particular coach and GM setup.

is attempting to recreate the Steelers’ organizational structure with their particular coach and GM setup. Lions OC Ben Johnson remains Tepper’s top target, per La Canfora, and he adds Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan is expected to remain with the front office in a significant capacity.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis called this year a “disappointing season” after failing to reach double-digit wins and secure the NFC South.

“I think it was a very realistic goal to have double-digit wins and to win the division was very realistic and we didn’t get that accomplished, and so overall I would say it was just a disappointing season,” Loomis said, via Jeff Nowak of Audacy. “I do like … that we won four out of the last five, finished really strong. We saw a number of times, a number of games where, look, it looked like a good performance offense, defense and special teams. So that’s encouraging. But we’ve got to be able to do that consistently throughout an entire season.”

Regarding New Orleans’ controversial final touchdown against the Falcons in Week 18, Loomis admits they should’ve kneeled it but doesn’t think there was malicious intent from his players.

“I think we should’ve kneeled it down, yes. I understand what the players did. I don’t think it was malicious on their part,” Loomis said. “They’re just trying to do something for a teammate. I completely understand that, there’s nothing malicious about it, yet I wish it hadn’t happened. I don’t think it’s the right thing. I don’t think, look, I think it’s been made a bigger deal of than it needs to be, and yet I don’t think — I think sportsmanship is a good thing to talk about.”

Loomis thinks comments about the players defying the coaching staff are farfetched and points out they just wanted to get RB Jamaal Williams his only touchdown of the regular season.

“That’s just people making comments to make comments. It’s stupid to say that,” Loomis said. “There’s not one player that would say that… They were just trying to do a favor and do something good, what they perceived as good for a teammate, and nothing to do with defying the head coach or anything like that. That’s just silly. That’s just overthinking.”