NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Will McFadden of the team’s website projected Atlanta’s 53-man roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday.

At RB, McFadden has sixth-rounder Jase McClellan making the team over Carlos Washington Jr. because of draft status and the likelihood that Washington will make it through waivers.

making the team over because of draft status and the likelihood that Washington will make it through waivers. McFadden believes OT Storm Norton is a “safe bet” to be the swing tackle while C Ryan Neuzil is the main backup center. McFadden feels it comes down to Jovaughn Gwyn and Kyle Hinton for the final spot and has Hinton getting the nod due to experience.

is a “safe bet” to be the swing tackle while C is the main backup center. McFadden feels it comes down to and for the final spot and has Hinton getting the nod due to experience. McFadden has the Falcons keeping eight defensive linemen because of how well Kentavius Street and Eddie Goldman have performed during camp.

and have performed during camp. Following the trade for OLB Matt Judon, McFadden thinks OLB Demone Harris will be left off the roster due to lack of room.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales stated WR Adam Thielen was kicked in the lower leg during practice with the Jets which has led him to wear a wrap on his calf. (Joe Person)

stated WR was kicked in the lower leg during practice with the Jets which has led him to wear a wrap on his calf. (Joe Person) Canales adds he hopes starters will play early Saturday and the workload will be determined as they go. (Mike Kaye)

Panthers OL coach Joe Gilbert had high praise for LT Ikem Ekwonu ‘s work ethic and wants to see “consistency” out of the third-year tackle: “He wants it, he works hard. . . . The great ones do it the same way every day,” per Darin Gannt.

had high praise for LT ‘s work ethic and wants to see “consistency” out of the third-year tackle: “He wants it, he works hard. . . . The great ones do it the same way every day,” per Darin Gannt. Panthers HC Dave Canales on third-round LB Trevin Wallace: “Big, and fast, and has great hands. A natural football player.” (Darin Gantt)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said OTs Olisaemeka Udoh and Trevor Penning are still splitting reps but Penning “is in the lead,” per Nick Underhill.

said OTs and are still splitting reps but Penning “is in the lead,” per Nick Underhill. Allen doesn’t think WR Rashid Shaheed’ s toe/foot injury will keep him out for an extended amount of time and added he’s not dealing with turf toe, via Luke Johnson.

s toe/foot injury will keep him out for an extended amount of time and added he’s not dealing with turf toe, via Luke Johnson. Saints UDFA TE Dallin Holker’s ankle injury isn’t serious and should be good to go in Week 1 if he makes the team, per Nick Underhill.

ankle injury isn’t serious and should be good to go in Week 1 if he makes the team, per Nick Underhill. New Orleans DE Payton Turner left practice Thursday with a toe injury to the same one he had surgery on last year. (Mike Triplett)

left practice Thursday with a toe injury to the same one he had surgery on last year. (Mike Triplett) Saints HC Dennis Allen thinks Turner’s injury is “more of a flare-up than anything else.” (Triplett)