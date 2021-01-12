NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Albert Breer of SI believes Terry Fontenot of the Saints could be under strong consideration in Atlanta for their vacant GM position.
Panthers
- If Texans QB Deshaun Watson does force a trade, the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss thinks the Dolphins, Panthers and 49ers would be the teams he’d be most interested in waiving his no-trade clause for to facilitate a deal.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the two names he’s hearing the most in connection with the Panthers GM job are 49ers and Seahawks VPs of football operations Adam Peters and Scott Fitterer. Both share an agent with Panthers HC Matt Rhule.
- ESPN’s Field Yates says Panthers OT Taylor Moton could be in line for a deal worth $15 million a season this year. He’s set to be a free agent in March. We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.
- Tim McManus of ESPN lists Panthers’ OC Joe Brady as a potential replacement for Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson in Philadelphia.
Saints
Some players have struggled upon their return from a COVID-19 diagnosis. Others have thrived, and Saints RB Alvin Kamara fell into the latter camp. He missed the final week of the regular season after testing positive but was able to return for the wildcard round without missing a beat. In fact, he said it felt like he had a first-round bye even though the team didn’t qualify for that.
“It didn’t really affect me too much,” Kamara said via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “I try to stay attuned with what’s going on week in and week out, so I can kind of pick up things on the fly.”
Saints WR Deonte Harris had a season-high seven catches this past week against the Bears, which caught the eye of Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians. He singled him out as a player they’ll be concerned about despite having just one catch in each of the previous two meetings this season, even more so than star WR Michael Thomas.
“He’s a heck of a player, [but] the guy that scares me is Deonte Harris,” Arians said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s really, really fast and when he was in there, it’s a different ballgame. Mike is a bruiser and a chain-mover, but Deonte Harris can go to the house quick.”
