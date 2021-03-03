NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Tori McElhaney believes the Falcons will keep DE Dante Fowler and hope for better in 2021, as his dead cap hits are somewhat prohibitive to cut or trade.
- McElhaney adds a restructure for Falcons DT Grady Jarrett is an obvious way for the team to create some additional cap space.
- Atlanta has just one safety under contract and McElhaney identifies the position as one of their top needs, adding they could also re-sign S Damontae Kazee as he comes off a torn Achilles to provide some experience to the new group.
- McElhaney thinks the Falcons could start exploring the trade market for WR Julio Jones even though his contract makes a trade impractical for the time being in order to gauge what they can get back when the time comes.
- San Diego State RB Darren Hall is scheduled to meet virtually with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person expects the Panthers to work hard on getting a long-term deal done with RT Taylor Moton after presumably using the franchise tag to keep him before next week’s deadline. He notes the final number could come in ahead of the $14 million per year Browns RT Jack Conklin signed for in free agency last year.
- Person writes the sense is the Panthers would like to re-sign G John Miller for the veteran minimum to start, or at least compete to start, at right guard.
- He adds the Panthers should be in on any trade talks for Ravens OT Orlando Brown, though giving up a first-round pick this year would be too much. He also mentions Jaguars LT Cam Robinson as an intriguing free agent.
- Person highlights the Panthers’ need for one or two more starting-caliber cornerbacks this offseason and notes the connections to Seahawks CBs Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, as well as Packers CB Kevin King. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was part of the front office that drafted Griffin and traded for Dunbar while in Seattle and secondary coach Jason Simmons worked with King in Green Bay.
- He mentions former Baylor LB Clay Johnston, added to the Panthers’ practice squad from the Rams late last season, as someone who could compete for a role at linebacker in 2021 with Jeremy Chinn presumably moving back to safety.
Saints
- The Athletic’s Larry Holder says someone close to QB Jameis Winston told him that Winston told the Saints money wasn’t the most important thing to him this offseason. Holder adds it obviously could have been lip service.
- Holder mentions the Saints discussed their vacancy at QB coach with former NFL veteran QB Jake Plummer. He doesn’t know if it was a formal interview, though.
- To have any chance at working out a trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, the Saints would need to put one ore more of RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore, RT Ryan Ramczyk, LT Terron Armstead, DE Cameron Jordan or LB Demario Davis on the table. (Holder)