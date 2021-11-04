NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Matt Ryan feels inspired by the Atlanta Braves’ turnaround throughout its 2021 season towards winning World Series.

“When you’re looking specifically at the Braves, it was a team that struggled to get over .500 until three quarters of the way through the season, and they started to play their best baseball towards the end,” Ryan said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s official site. “They started to come together as a team, and rely and count on each other.”

Ryan reiterated that the Falcons can find “motivation or inspiration” to come together similarly to the Atlanta Braves.

“(It’s) the little things that kind of change the mindset, the culture, the attitude,” Ryan said. “I do think you need to learn from others, and how other teams have come together. I think (the Braves) did a great job with it. I think our guys can certainly use that as motivation or inspiration for us to maybe be able to pull ourselves together and get to a spot where we can be in the mix late in the year.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore shadowed Falcons TE Kyle Pitts for most of the game in his Carolina debut, holding him to two catches for 13 yards and getting a game-sealing interception. Pitts said after the game that going up against Gilmore was his “welcome to the NFL moment.” Panthers HC Matt Rhule was extremely satisfied with Gilmore’s ability to shut Pitts down.

“I think we had two defensive pass inferences or holding that extended drives, but we didn’t give up the big one,” Rhule said via the Falcons’ official website. “He’s an outstanding player. I talked to him after the game, and you forget how big he is. He is going to be a great player in this league for a long time. Obviously, Stephon on certain packages – I don’t know how many plays 25-30 maybe – did a really nice job on him but also a combination of everybody there.”

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder, concussion) was limited in Thursday’s practice. According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, there is “as much concern” over Darnold’s shoulder injury as his concussion.

(shoulder, concussion) was limited in Thursday’s practice. According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, there is “as much concern” over Darnold’s shoulder injury as his concussion. Rhule noted Gilmore will likely only play on third downs again in Week 9 against the Patriots. His role will progress as his health improves: “I think playing just on third down is really kind of where we are right now. Then as we move down the line, maybe that will continue to grow. It will just depend on how he does health-wise.” (Mike Reiss)

Saints

Jordan Schultz reports the Saints called the Seahawks about QB Russell Wilson‘s availability, but Seattle said Wilson isn’t available.