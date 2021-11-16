NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons DC Dean Pees said they found out S Jaylinn Hawkins wouldnt play the day of the game, which hurt the depth of the team on Sunday. (Michael Rothstein)
- Falcons WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was listed as limited on Atlanta’s injury report on Tuesday. He was spotted doing some light activity at practice but there’s no word on if there’s any change to his status for Thursday.
Panthers
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says there’s a real chance both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold are on the Panthers’ roster in 2022. Pelissero points out that Carolina essentially locked Darnold into their plans for next year by picking up his fifth-year option at $18.858 million, and given the way he’s played this year it’s unlikely they could trade him without eating a significant portion of that figure.
- Pelissero adds Carolina is open to Newton earning a job with them in 2022 because their options are so limited. He says that between salaries for Newton and Darnold in 2022, Carolina would be paying about market rate for a high-end starter. That’s not ideal but it’s where the Panthers find themselves.
Saints
- Saints TE Nick Vannett may soon be part of the team’s plans, according to HC Sean Payton: “He’s someone that we’ve been discussing. He’s healthy now. We’ll see how this week progresses.” (Amie Just)
- Payton praised the veteran presence Saints QB Trevor Siemian brings to the team: “He’s a calming influence. He knows exactly what plan is, where the ball is going. I could have helped him more in the two-minute drive.” (Just)
- Saints RB/WR Ty Montgomery downplayed his pinky finger injury, however, Payton said it’s a lot more serious than what Montgomery led on: “It was a lot more serious than that. He’s a tough sucker, now. That was a lot more serious. It was through the skin, the whole nine yards.” (Just)
- Payton mentioned QB Taysom Hill could be on the injury report this week as he left Sunday’s game a little nicked up. (Jeff Nowak)
- The Saints are working out WR Jalen McCleskey. (Nick Underhill)
