NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Michael Rothstein reports that the Falcons are hiring Steven King as a special teams assistant.
- Scott Bair believes that edge rusher is the biggest need for the Falcons this offseason, but would not be surprised to see them take a wide receiver such as USC’s Drake London.
-
Bair lists the team’s top needs as a wide receiver, edge rusher, left guard, cornerback, backup quarterback, nose tackle, tight end, and believes the team should address running back and offensive tackle in the draft at some point.
Panthers
- Per Tony Pauline of PFN, the Panthers would likely trade for a quarterback “in a heartbeat” as HC Matt Rhule‘s job is on the line and the team must win in 2022.
Saints
- Regarding the Saints’ quarterback position, Jim Trotter‘s understanding is that the organization will “explore every option” to find their next starter which includes free agency, the 2022 NFL Draft, and the potential trade market.
- Should the Saints opt for a free agent, Trotter thinks the most realistic player to consider is Jameis Winston given his understanding of the system and relationship with OC Pete Carmichael.
- Trotter adds that if the Saints haven’t opened extension talks with Winston, they will likely do so in the near future.
