NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

An NFL elevator tells Jason La Canfora that the Falcons and Panthers “almost have to take a quarterback this year.”

“Atlanta and Carolina almost have to take a quarterback,” said the evaluator. “They can’t wait another year. And they can’t sell the (quarterbacks) they have right now. If Willis or (Pitt QB Kenny) Pickett are there, I don’t believe they can pass on them. I’m pretty convinced of it.”

Panthers

Albert Breer writes that he wouldn’t rule out the idea of the Panthers taking an offensive tackle No. 6 and then look to swing a trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo .

. However, others teams are reportedly convinced that Carolina will take a quarterback.

Breer’s opinion is that the Panthers would like to trade back if possible.

Interestingly enough, Breer says he hasn’t heard much about Kenny Pickett being linked to the Panthers and he’s instead heard Liberty’s Malik Willis , Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder tied more to Carolina in recent days.

Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show that thinks the Panthers are Browns QB Baker Mayfield's most likely destination: "To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield."

Saints

According to Jason La Canfora, the Saints are heavy in the QB market this year.

Michigan RB Hassan Haskins has met with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Lions. Haskins has also had a private dinner with the Steelers and has worked out privately for the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)