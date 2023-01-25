NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons were the team mentioned most often in NFL circles as a potential trade destination for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. One scouting director said: “Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping him grow as a passer, big receivers with a catch radius, which he needs due to accuracy issues, young regime on an improving team looking for a quarterback solution. Not sure if that’s their plan, but it would make some sense.”
- However, while some executives are convinced the Ravens move on, others remain doubtful a trade happens this offseason: “They’ve built their entire offense around him, and I don’t see them rebuilding.”
- Regarding the Falcons’ defensive coordinator job, FOX Sports’ Sheena Quick reports Atlanta is “closely monitoring” Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks’ situation.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note former Colts HC Frank Reich‘s interview with the Panthers went well, and that was confirmed when he was asked back for a second interview. They point out he checks a lot of boxes for owner Dave Tepper in terms of being experienced and having a background on offense.
- Former Saints HC Sean Payton would also check those boxes but would be far more expensive than Reich, both in terms of salary and in draft pick compensation to New Orleans. Fowler and Graziano say people in the league are torn on whether Tepper will make a run at Payton, as while he’s shown a willingness to be aggressive, he’s also big on value and cost-benefit analysis.
- The two add interim HC Steve Wilks can’t be ruled out but the Panthers’ search so far has leaned heavily toward the offensive side of the ball and at least one of the other young offensive coordinators Carolina has interviewed is likely to be a finalist.
- Regarding the Falcons’ defensive coordinator job, FOX Sports’ Sheena Quick reports Atlanta is “closely monitoring” Wilks’ situation.
Saints
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Saints to receive a seventh-round compensatory pick as a “net value” pick.
- Korte goes into greater detail, but the short version is the value of the players the Saints lost in free agency (LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams) was significantly greater than that of the ones they signed (S Marcus Maye, QB Andy Dalton).
- Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle will participate as the tight ends coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
- Saints assistant DB coach Cory Robinson will also be the American team’s safeties coach at the Senior Bowl.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!