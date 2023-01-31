NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein writes Falcons RT Kaleb McGary had an excellent year after Atlanta declined his fifth-year option this past offseason, and now he’s in a position to cash in big-time.
- The Falcons will have a walk-away number but Rothstein points out they have plenty of cap space and their familiarity with McGary will weigh heavily versus other options.
Panthers
New Panthers HC Frank Reich commented on his time in Indianapolis and what went wrong to lead to his firing, noting that issues running the football and having different quarterbacks led to more issues.
“In four years, it was established that that team, we were running the ball well,” Reich said via NFL.com. “Well, like we’re going to do here, and then as this year started out, the running game disappeared, and then we didn’t get the ball vertically down the field a lot because of that, and we ended up having some breakdowns. Now, that’s on me as a head coach. I need to get that right. The responsibility starts with me, right? So, when we don’t reach our goals, it’s under my leadership, and that’s why I have an opportunity to be here.”
- Reich says his most important relationship on the team will be with GM Scott Fitterer. (Mike Kaye)
- As for the roster, Reich noted that Fitterer will have control over it while he will handle what goes on during the game day. (Kaye)
- Reich on the offensive line: “There’s so much to build on with the offensive line and offense in general.” (David Newton)
- Reich on the Panthers’ roster: “The defense has been a real strong suit. It’s been a top-level defense.” (Newton)
- Panthers owner Dave Tepper said that he made a “mistake” in hiring a “CEO” type coach in Matt Rhule. (Joe Person)
Saints
- ESPN’s Katherine Terrell says Saints QB Andy Dalton played well enough to be an option for New Orleans in 2023 but a lot will depend on the team’s plan for the position.
- If Dalton or another veteran are brought in to start, she adds QB Jameis Winston is unlikely to stick around at his current salary.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!