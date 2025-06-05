NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Davante Adams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner ‘s three-year, $63 million extension includes a $16.395 million signing bonus and base salaries of $15.3 million, $20 million and $20.15 million in the new years of the deal from 2027 through 2029. Interestingly enough, Warner didn’t get new guarantees in this deal, but he has a $21 million option bonus in 2026, and his base salaries in 2026 and 2027 become fully guaranteed on April 1, 2026. (OverTheCap)

The deal also includes annual workout bonuses of $100,000. In 2025 and 2026, Warner has up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. In 2027, 2028 and 2029, that increases to up to $750,000. There are four void years tacked onto the end of the contract.

The 49ers signed P Thomas Morstead to a one-year deal that includes a base salary of $1,255,000, a prorated signing bonus of $167,500, a guaranteed salary of $1,030,000, and will carry a 2025 cap number of $1,197,500. (OTC)

The 49ers picked up $5.6 million in cap space on June 2 following the release of DTs Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave, per OverTheCap.

Cardinals

While teams are permitted to hold 10 OTA sessions along with mandatory minicamp, the Cardinals chose to only have six OTA practices. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon cited health when talking about the decision not to take advantage of all 10 allotted days.

“I kind of look at the global view of that and the nine practices I feel like we can get done what we need to get done,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “You guys will see some different things that you haven’t seen in two years … but we tweaked some things and hopefully for development and health. That’s the teeter-totter I live on, health and development. But we feel good about the plan in place.”

Rams

After moving on from WR Cooper Kupp, the Rams added WR Davante Adams to pair with WR Puka Nacua. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford had great things to say about his new teammate after years of playing against each other, and he brought up how well their communication skills have clicked.

“I mean, I’ve sat and watched from the other sideline a bunch of times,” Stafford said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “I’ve played against him a bunch, so I kind of know what he’s about. Obviously, I’ve grown to have even more appreciation just being in the room with him and working with him. So, he’s got a great career going and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

“We’re always talking out there, which is a lot of fun. A guy that’s a veteran player, has played a lot of football, and had a lot of success, so it’s fun just trying to communicate as much as I can with him. Obviously, he’s made some great plays today but it’s fun to work with guys that understand the game and still have a lot left in the tank. So, it was good.”