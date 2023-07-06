NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Anthony Richardson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN points out Cardinals third-round WR Michael Wilson has impressed coaches with his route running and has gotten “significant” reps this offseason.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he isn’t putting much stock or thought into the low expectations for Los Angeles around the league this season.

“I don’t pay too much attention to it. I know what we’re trying to do is build a really good football team here and that takes work,” Stafford said, via RamsWire.com. “Whether people think it’s going to happen or not doesn’t matter to us. Just because people said we should win the Super Bowl two years ago didn’t mean we won it. We put the work in and executed it. So that’s the mindset that we’re taking and happy to be where we’re at.”

Seahawks

The Colts took QB Anthony Richardson one pick before the Seahawks in the first round of the draft, so we didn’t get to see if Seattle would have followed through on all of the speculations and added Richardson to their quarterback room. Instead, the Seahawks kept building around QB Geno Smith, but the veteran says his approach remains the same regardless of what the team does.

“It’s the NFL… There’s a draft every year. There are players out there, guys out there working hard. That’s why I’ve got to work hard. I’ve got to be better than those guys, and I look at everyone as competition,” Smith said via the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “There’s a lot of great rookies that are coming out of the draft, and I think they are all deserving. So if we would have picked one, I would have given him my all just as would I do to any teammate. It really didn’t matter to me. I love competition, so I’ll compete with everybody.”