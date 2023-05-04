NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon commented on the team declining the fifth-year option for LB Isaiah Simmons.

“Yeah, had a really good talk with Isaiah. Obviously, you talk to Isaiah a lot,” Gannon said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “Really comfortable with where we’re at with him. He’s very comfortable with it. The option or whatever really doesn’t change [anything]. That’s why I love when I say I’m really comfortable with where we’re at and comfortable where he’s at is because it doesn’t change how he goes about what he’s doing. He knows he has to play well for us and for him. That’s like everybody. Really like where his mindset’s at and excited to get to work with him.”

Rams Per the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams weighed trading back into the end of the first round for one of five different offensive players who ended up sliding into that range. Not among them was Kentucky QB Will Levis , who Rodrigue says wasn’t in the team’s plans.

, who Rodrigue says wasn’t in the team’s plans. However, when the Giants and Bills made their moves up, the Rams settled in with eventual second-round G Steve Avila as their top target at No. 36 overall.

as their top target at No. 36 overall. Rodrigue mentions the Rams hired former NFL QB Kellen Clemens as an outside consultant to help them evaluate the quarterback class. Their top target at the beginning of Day 3 was Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and he was their pick in the fourth round.

as an outside consultant to help them evaluate the quarterback class. Their top target at the beginning of Day 3 was Georgia QB and he was their pick in the fourth round. She adds the defensive coaching staff also had a role in the pick, as one of Bennett’s top responsibilities as a rookie will be running the scout team offense. Seahawks After making a big show of looking into all the top quarterbacks, the Seahawks exited the draft without taking a single passer, leaving just Geno Smith and Drew Lock on the depth chart. “We do like our guys,” Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We do like where we are, and we need to add another one, for sure, and that will likely happen. But we’re fired up about Geno coming back for us and we’re fired up about Drew being back. I think the opportunity for Drew is a really good one, again, to grow with our program and become part of it. We think that’s a real strength of ours, and so we need to prove that, but we think we’re going to be in good shape there.” Henderson notes the Seahawks liked BYU QB Jaren Hall , who went in the fifth round to the Vikings.

, who went in the fifth round to the Vikings. Carroll on passing on DT Jalen Carter for CB Devon Witherspoon : “We spent a lot of time (with Carter) and felt comfortable that we knew what we were dealing with. There was just a special aspect of Devon and the way that he fit in. Was going to be a rare opportunity, so we jumped at it.” (Bob Condotta)

for CB : “We spent a lot of time (with Carter) and felt comfortable that we knew what we were dealing with. There was just a special aspect of Devon and the way that he fit in. Was going to be a rare opportunity, so we jumped at it.” (Bob Condotta) Carroll on if the team would have taken QB Anthony Richardson had he been available at No. 5: “You’ll never know. We would have had to make that choice if he’d been available there.” (Condotta)

had he been available at No. 5: “You’ll never know. We would have had to make that choice if he’d been available there.” (Condotta) The Seahawks’ deal with WR Easop Winston is for one year at $870,000. (Aaron Wilson)