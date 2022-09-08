NFC Notes: George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and is considered day-to-day, according to HC Kyle Shanahan.

“I’m not sure,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. “I was hoping it would be good today. He did a little on Monday and not feeling good today, so we’ll have to see day by day.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports Kittle’s groin injury is considered serious enough to likely prevent him from playing in Week 1.

According to Wilson, Kittle’s Week 1 status is currently “fluid” but his injury is “not good.” In the end, the team thinks it could be best for him to rehab for the next “week or two.”

Another source characterized Kittle’s groin injury as a “Grade 2 strain” that is limiting his top-end speed.

Cardinals

According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, LB Devon Kennard‘ s inclusion on the depth chart for Week 1 was not an error despite being on the practice squad and there appears to be a “good chance” that he’ll be promoted to the active roster.

s inclusion on the depth chart for Week 1 was not an error despite being on the practice squad and there appears to be a “good chance” that he’ll be promoted to the active roster. According to Over The Cap, Cardinals CB Jalen Thompson ‘s three-year extension has a value of $36 million, including an $18.2 million combined signing bonus and option bonus that folded in most of his initial 2022 base salary, which is now $965,000.

‘s three-year extension has a value of $36 million, including an $18.2 million combined signing bonus and option bonus that folded in most of his initial 2022 base salary, which is now $965,000. The base salaries in the new year of the deal are $1.1 million, $8.3 million and $7.56 million. His base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed and there is up to $170,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses.

There’s a void year in 2026 to spread the cap hit further in the deal.

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers assured that he’s ready for Week 1’s game on Thursday after missing time this offseason due to a soft tissue injury.

“I know I’m healthy,” Akers said, via Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register. “Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I’m not trying to go show anybody that I’m healthy. I’m just going to play my game.”

Rams HC Sean McVay added that there is no concern over Akers or RB Darrell Henderson‘s injuries.

“There is a specific program in place as it relates to both of those guys from a pre-practice, a post-practice recovery, all those types of things,” McVay said. “As far as how the games unfold, you guys know, we have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan. But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for the Rams.”

The Rams officially ruled WR Van Jefferson out for the team’s opener. Backup WR Ben Skowronek will fill in as the third wide receiver. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Jordan Schultz reports Seahawks’ second-round RB Kenneth Walker III is “highly likely” to miss Week 1 after undergoing hernia surgery.

is “highly likely” to miss Week 1 after undergoing hernia surgery. Schultz, citing a source, was told the organization doesn’t feel a need to rush him back: “He’s had an excellent camp and exceeded expectations, but there’s no reason to rush him.”