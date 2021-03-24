NFC Notes: Giants, Panthers, Saints, Jameis Winston

Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that the door for RB Wayne Gallman to come back to the Giants probably closed when they signed RB Devontae Booker to a two-year $5.5 million deal. He thinks New York could still add a Day 3 or undrafted rookie back or sign someone like RB Rex Burkhead, though.
- Duggan notes that former Chargers G Trai Turner is still available and was drafted by Giants GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina. He thinks Turner might be out of New York’s price range, though.
- Duggan adds there’s a similar dynamic with former Panthers DT Kawann Short. Other options the Giants could look into to bolster the defensive line include DL Lawrence Guy and DT Danny Shelton who have played in similar schemes in the past.
- It’s possible the Giants could bring back OLB Kyler Fackrell if his market doesn’t develop like he expected, per Duggan.
- Duggan mentions Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts as another option for the Giants to improve their depth at the position.
- Duggan says there are no indications the Giants plan to cut P Riley Dixon to clear his $2.9 million cap hit at this time.
- Giants OLB Ryan Anderson‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus, $990,000 base salary and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. (Aaron Wilson/Field Yates)
Panthers
- Per ESPN’s David Newton, new Panthers OLB Haason Reddick said “a little bit” of his decision involved reuniting with his former coach at Temple, Panthers HC Matt Rhule, over taking a slightly better offer elsewhere.
- Reddick is confident Rhule knows how to make the most of his skillset after the Cardinals tried to convert the former first-round pick to inside linebacker instead of where he thinks he should be at outside linebacker: “That’s where I belong. That’s where my skill and knowledge shines the most.” (Newton)
- Reddick added he’s thrilled to be a part of the hybrid defense the Panthers are building under DC Phil Snow: “A lot of great pieces came in this year. And one thing I know about Snow is he’s going to take the pieces that he has and try to get them all on the field at the same time and create a bunch of mismatches.” (Joe Person)
- Panthers TE Dan Arnold‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes a total of $4.5 million guaranteed, a $2.545 million signing bonus, $920,000 guaranteed 2021 base salary and $2.435 million 2022 base with $1.035 of that guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Saints
- The Saints used void years and signing bonus conversions to lower LT Terron Armstead‘s $16.255 million cap hit by nearly $8 million. The deal will result in $13 million in dead money when it voids next offseason. (Nick Underhill)
- Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Virginia LB Charles Snowden says he’s had extensive virtual interviews with half the league, including the Saints. (Matt Verderame)
Jameis Winston
As the Saints move into a new era in their franchise’s history, QB Jameis Winston could become the man tasked with being the first to follow in the shoes of future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. Winston will compete for the starting job but he feels ready for it after a year sitting and learning from brees.
“It’s a tremendous amount of responsibility following behind a guy like Drew Brees, but I embrace that,” Winston said via Jeff Nowak of NOLA.com. “… I would love to carry that torch.”
“Being able to have an entire season with Drew Brees was a dream of mine,” Winston added. “And for him to put his arm around me, just give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he went and approached every single day, for that to even be a story, I was touched by that because he doesn’t even know how much he means to me and my family, for real. But I’m not going to share what he shared with me, I don’t even remember but it touched me. Then having the chance to play in the playoffs, winning a playoff game, getting a chance to throw a touchdown in the playoffs, like, I love football. That’s all I’ve done my entire life and someone I look up to, that I admire, that I actually could touch was my teammate and I had a chance to serve him, man, I’m speechless. That really gets me emotional because I really love Drew Brees, like, I don’t think he understands.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Winston should have “more than an opportunity” to win the starting job against Taysom Hill and will enter camp with a leg up.