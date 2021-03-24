NFC Notes: Giants, Panthers, Saints, Jameis Winston

“Being able to have an entire season with Drew Brees was a dream of mine,” Winston added. “And for him to put his arm around me, just give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he went and approached every single day, for that to even be a story, I was touched by that because he doesn’t even know how much he means to me and my family, for real. But I’m not going to share what he shared with me, I don’t even remember but it touched me. Then having the chance to play in the playoffs, winning a playoff game, getting a chance to throw a touchdown in the playoffs, like, I love football. That’s all I’ve done my entire life and someone I look up to, that I admire, that I actually could touch was my teammate and I had a chance to serve him, man, I’m speechless. That really gets me emotional because I really love Drew Brees, like, I don’t think he understands.”