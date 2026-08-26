NFC Notes: Harrison Smith, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Press Taylor said that WR Rome Odunze has made a significant jump in his development and should take on a more prominent role in the offense.

“I think Rome’s done a good job,” Taylor said, via Bears Wire. “If he hadn’t said anything about his foot being different, I don’t think you would have noticed because of what you’re seeing like his speed and even more the detail in his routes. He understands where he’s supposed to be. You see the explosion and contested catch ability he has, and we’ve made it a point of emphasis to push the ball downfield on some contested go balls to feature that strength. He’s made his fair share of plays on those, so that’s encouraging.”

According to Courtney Cronin, Bears OL Darnell Wright is “fine” after leaving Tuesday’s practice early with what appeared to be an elbow injury.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team is planning to give reps to OL Tate Ratledge at center in an effort to replace C Cade Mays after he suffered a wrist injury.

“We’re going to work him a little bit. I don’t know how much we’ll do in team, but certainly we’re going to be snapping him some pre-practice. And then he’s been going through some of the calls, things like that. So, we’re just prepared. We’ve got to be willing to go wherever we can go with this,” Campbell said of Ratledge playing center, via Lions Wire.

Lions OL Juice Scruggs also figures to become a potential replacement for Mays at center.

“I think we’ll get Juice back today to where he can work a little bit and hopefully each day he gets more and more reps… Get him back and kind of see where that is. Bartch is back. He’ll be getting more and more reps. Let Mahogany and Bartch, you know, go at it over there at the left guard. And then obviously, we’re evaluating Juice too at center with Seth or is it Ratledge. We’ve got to find the five best, and so this is an ongoing battle,” Campbell said.

Vikings

Veteran S Harrison Smith remains a free agent as he enters the 15th year of his career. Vikings LB Blake Cashman said Smith has earned the right to take his time to decide on his future, but the team is missing him during training camp.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,” Cashman said, via Eduardo Razo of Yahoo Sports. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses. If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”

Cashman said Smith is one of the favorite teammates he’s ever had, and the safety is great at aligning their defense on the field.

“I mean, one of my favorite teammates I’ve had the privilege to play with,” Cashman said. “In this defense, when linebackers got to give checks up front, the secondary, really Harry, his job was to get us organized in the back end, especially on second-and-long and third down. Those are critical winning downs in this league. To have a guy like Harry the past couple years for me to play with, he brings a very calm presence. And when you feel calm, you’re confident. The defense is very organized when he’s on the back end making those checks.”

Earlier this offseason, HC Kevin O’Connell said he had a great conversation with Smith, and they’ll continue the dialogue ahead of the season opener.

“I would just say I spoke to him recently, just like I always do, and we had a great conversation,” O’Connell said. “Nothing has really changed. But there was never an expectation, at least on my end or our end. I believe that now would be the time we would really dive into that, and we’ll continue to have dialogue with him and keep you guys updated if there were to be anything come about with that.”

Kevin Seifert notes the Vikings QBs J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz each split reps with the second-team offense.