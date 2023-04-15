NFC Notes: Hendon Hooker, Tyree Wilson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Regarding trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he was aware Carolina wanted a quarterback and to “control the draft.”
“I knew from the jump that they were a team that really wanted their quarterback,” Poles said, via the team’s official site. “They wanted to control the draft. That meant a lot to them. They got in front early, at the combine. I had a good relationship with their general manager, Scott Fitterer, and felt like at that time it was best to close on the deal when we did, instead of dragging it out.”
Poles said he talked to different teams about dealing the No. 1 overall pick.
“It was calm and cool for a while, and then it turned into pretty much pacing all day long,” Poles said. “It’s so fluid. It shifts and changes all the time when you’re talking with different teams. Some teams are super aggressive. Some are playing in the gray, and you kind of have to read between the lines.”
Poles feels comfortable with the return they got from the Panthers.
“So, felt comfortable moving forward with Scott and Carolina,” Poles said. “It helped us today with D.J. Moore, but also down the road with future draft picks.”
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears hosted Northern Illinois WR Cole Taylor for a workout on Thursday.
- The Bears had a virtual meeting with Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, per Wilson.
Lions
- ESPN’s Matt Miller has heard the Lions really like Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson and have a high grade on him. He might be one of their top targets for the No. 6 pick.
- Miller adds Georgia DT Jalen Carter is a possibility for Detroit at No. 6 overall.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions hosted Baylor DT Siaki Ika for a pre-draft visit.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell has visited with the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks.
- Ryan Fowler reports the Lions met with Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr. at his pro day.
Vikings
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the Vikings are being connected to Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who could end up being the fifth quarterback selected in round one.
- ESPN’s Kevin Seifert and Jordan Reid notes that while the Vikings have done a lot of work on this quarterback class, they’ve been careful not to tip their hand about who they like.
- Seifert thinks it’s more likely the team tries to trade back from the No. 23 spot in the first round unless a cornerback or quarterback they like is available.
- According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz had a top-30 with the Vikings.
- Per Darren Wolfson, Northwestern RB Evan Hull will visit with the Packers and Vikings.
- USC DB Mekhi Blackmon is visiting with the Vikings, according to Billy Marshall.
- According to Tom Pelissero, LSU G Anthony Bradford is visiting the Vikings, Panthers, Chiefs, and Seahawks.
- Ryan Fowler reports North Dakota State OL Nash Jensen will visit the Vikings on Tuesday.
- Justin Melo reports the Vikings are hosting Miami CB DJ Ivey and Kent State S Nico Bolden for top-30 visits on Tuesday.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are hosting Illinois DT Calvin Avery for a pre-draft visit on Friday.
- Tony Pauline reports the Vikings are also scheduled to host Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson for a pre-draft visit this week.
- The Vikings are hosting Florida A&M OLB Isaiah Land and William & Mary OL Colby Sorsdal for visits this week. (Darren Wolfson)
