NFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders Hc Ron Rivera said he is open to starting recently signed QB Jacoby Brissett if he’s capable of earning the job.

“If Jacoby earns it, I’ll play Jacoby,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Regarding their plans for the 2023 NFL Draft, Rivera said they will take the “best player available” at No. 16 overall.

“We have to look at every avenue and every opportunity,” Rivera said. “We want to make a decision on the best player for us, the best player available. It’s twofold because the best player could be a different position, but the best player could be that position. We’ll see.”

As for whether the team looked into acquiring Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rivera responded Jackson has never been an option for them.

“We never did,” Rivera said. “We didn’t feel it suited what we wanted to do. I know he’s a tremendous talent. I know he’s a player that can impact your team. I just didn’t think … that was the direction for us as a team.”

Cowboys

TCU QB Max Duggan will attend the Cowboys’ local pro day. (Calvin Watkins)

will attend the Cowboys’ local pro day. (Calvin Watkins) The Cowboys have also hosted TCU RB Kendre Miller for a visit. One note for TCU players is that as local prospects they won’t count toward the 30 limit for facility visits. (Aaron Wilson)

for a visit. One note for TCU players is that as local prospects they won’t count toward the 30 limit for facility visits. (Aaron Wilson) Cowboys DE Dante Fowler‘s one-year, $3 million deal includes a $500,000 incentive for achieving eight sacks and a playoff berth, another $1 million for 10 sacks and playoffs, $250,000 for appearing in at least 55 percent of snaps and reaching the playoffs, per Aaron Wilson.

Eagles