NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Calais Campbell, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons new HC Raheem Morris said he had a discussion with DT Calais Campbell on what their new partnership together could look like. (Tori McElhaney)

Morris mentioned QB Taylor Heinicke will compete to backup QB Kirk Cousins but they will look at adding another before anything is final. (McElhaney)

Morris said the team and QB Desmond Ridder departed on good terms and he never asked for a trade: “Desmond was a great kid and he did not come to us and demand a trade or anything like that. He was in working out, doing the things he was supposed to do. The opportunity presented for us to add speed.” (Kendall)

said he has official 30 visits with 10 teams before the draft, including the Falcons. (Jake Rabadi) According to Dane Brugler, Marshall RB Rasheen Ali has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Falcons.

Panthers

Josina Anderson spoke with Panthers’ recently signed DE Jadeveon Clowney and his wife moments after he elected to join Carolina. Clowney said he’s set to play near his hometown and it feels like a “full circle moment” for him.

“We’re going to be just 30 minutes from home. It’s where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older, and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a full circle moment being closer,” said Clowney.

Clowney’s wife, Najah, said her husband considered the Ravens and Jets but Carolina “pursued the hardest.”

“He spoke with Ravens. He also liked his visit with Jets. Both places were fits, but the Panthers pursued the hardest. This is a special day for us,” said Najah Clowney.

David Newton reports Clowney can earn bonuses when achieving eight, 10, and 12 sacks, which gives his contract a max value of around $24 million.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said new LB Willie Gay will “compete to start” on defense next to LB Demario Davis . (Nick Underhill)

said new LB will “compete to start” on defense next to LB . (Nick Underhill) Allen also joked in response to a question about former OC Pete Carmichael taking TE Taysom Hill with him to Denver: “No that conversation has not been broached. I feel like Sean (Payton) is trying to get everybody else with the Saints to go to Denver with him. So, we’ll see.”

injury timeline, Allen said: “It’s just a matter of when.” (Matthew Paras) Allen didn’t believe Young would be an option for New Orleans and added “he’s extremely talented.” (Paras)

Despite DE Cameron Jordan having ankle surgery in the offseason, Allen believes he’ll be available to participate in spring workouts. (John Hendrix)

