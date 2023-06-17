NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Stephon Gilmore, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

When appearing on the Jim Rome Show, Commanders WR Jahan Dotson said Sam Howell is going to be their starting quarterback and he has “complete faith in him.”

“I think we got our quarterback situation settled,” Dotson said, via CommandersWire. “I think Sam Howell’s gonna be our guy. I have complete faith in him. He’s a guy who, I always say this, he makes throws look super effortless on the field. He’s been a great leader; he’s learning how to lead an offense……I’m super excited for him, and I can’t wait to get out there and make plays for him.”

Dotson also thinks OC Eric Bieniemy will make a big impact for their offense.

“Having Coach Bieniemy here with us, I’m truly grateful for it,” Dotson said. “Because he’s going to bring the best out of you as a player.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore is excited to team up with CB Trevon Diggs and added that he can be one of the best corners in the league.

“He just has that thing,” Gilmore said, via Cowboys Wire. “Some stuff you just can’t teach. He has great ball skills. I’m going to try to just teach him how to be a pro, teach him how to come to work every day and do the little things right. I think he can be the best in the league; he has that type of talent, and I’m just looking forward to helping him. Whatever I can do for him, I’m going to do it.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll explained why he places a high emphasis on getting input from his players.

“Players are the ones that win the games,” Daboll said, via Giants Wire. “So, I take all input from coaches, from players. Again, maybe there’s a route that that he ran, maybe it wasn’t last year, but maybe it was three years ago that he feels pretty comfortable with that we don’t have, and it’d be worth taking a look at. Those guys know themselves pretty well, particularly the good players that have done it for a while. So again, maybe that’s not everybody’s approach, but that’s certainly ours.”