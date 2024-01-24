NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Matt LaFleur, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers

Bears

Jonathan Jones reports that new Bears OC Shane Waldron has set up interviews with Seahawks coaches Chad Morton, Sanjay Lal, and Kerry Joseph.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was pleased with the way CB Jaire Alexander responded after returning from suspension this season.

“I thought he responded, he did an outstanding job,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “Sometimes, whether if it’s in football or life, sometimes you go through some hardship and you’re better for it. I think Ja could sit here and tell you, as tough as that was, really, on everybody here, I do think our level of communication will be so much clearer and consistent. I think there’s a lot of good that actually ended up coming out of that.”

“It was tough on him, tough on me, tough on our team, but I love how he responded. And that’s life,” LaFleur added. “You’ve got two choices. You can either go in the tank, or you can try and learn and grow and be better for it. I certainly think he’s taken that approach.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they have a plan to address WR Christian Watson‘s lingering hamstring issues this offseason.

“Yeah, we have a plan, we have a plan in place,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I know [head athletic trainer Bryan Engel] Flea’s been diligent working on that on terms of going to different places to do all the scans and do whatever we need to do. And I think, certainly Christian’s going to be a big part of that process. But yeah, that’s something that we need to figure out because he is, he’s an impact player. We see his value when he’s going at full strength. His ability to make plays for us, explosive plays, and we’re better when he’s on the grass.”

Earlier this season, Watson mentioned he spent “tens of thousands” on studying and treating his hamstring injuries. He remains committed to figuring things out this offseason.

“The cost doesn’t really matter to me as much as figuring it out and getting it taken care of, so I’m going to continue to do so and spend what I need to spend to get it taken care of,” Watson said. “Hopefully once I get it taken care of, I’ll be able to maintain it a little bit better.”

Watson wants to discover the root of the problem.

“I gotta find out what the root of it is,” Watson said. “That’s the start and then I’ll be able to formulate a plan around that. But if I can find out what kind of things can possibly be leading to it, make sure I’m doing the right things in the offseason, doing the right things during OTAs, into training camp, just find ways to make sure I’m doing everything I can to be conscious of it. That’s my No. 1 plan.”