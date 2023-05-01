NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Many have seen the viral video of the moment Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn was able to call his son, Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn, and tell him he was being drafted by Dallas.

“I’m not thinking we’re taking Deuce, because when I come in, we’re talking about a couple of other players as options,” Vaughn said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “I commented on the guys we’re talking about, the positives, the negatives of taking him there. I’m completely team-first, but yeah, there’s that inner struggle. Once we finished that conversation, we as a group decided on a player. We went on the clock; I thought we were taking that player.”

“The dad in you wants to say, Hey, my son’s the highest-rated guy on the board right now. Why aren’t we considering him at this pick?” Vaughn mentioned. “The professional in you is like, We want what’s best for this organization. I wrote over 350 evaluations on college players in this draft. I did not write one on him. I never did an official report on him. Did all his teammates at Kansas State. They got drafted yesterday. I evaluated all those kids, but that was our organizational decision to not have me do it. … I thought that was good.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they did their due diligence on first-round DT Jalen Carter regarding his misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.

“Yeah, I think that for us, our investment is a huge part. I’ve talked about [Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer] Dom [DiSandro] many, many times about the work that he does, which is the best in the National Football League, and we understand that all these players, they need to be developed. They’re coming into the league at a very young age. They’re not finished products. I think all of us when we were 21 and 22 hopefully have grown a lot from that time, and you just really want to get to know the person and what’s in their heart. I think when we got to know Jalen, we just felt like here’s a kid that he does love football. Obviously, he’s a winner. He won in high school, he won in college. We feel like we have really good people in this building. We have really good support staff. We have really good players who are good people. We have really good coaches. We felt like it was a good fit for us,” said Roseman, via EaglesWire.

Roseman said there is no avoiding that Carter’s reckless driving incident led to the fatality of former teammate Devin Alex Willock and staff member Chandler Louise LeCroy.

“We spent a lot of time investigating the incident around it,” Roseman said. “We talked to Jalen about a variety of things. We’re not going to get into what we talk to our players about. That’s not fair. … But at the end of the day, nobody’s hiding from the fact that a tragic event happened.”

Roseman did not expect Carter to be available at No. 10 overall.

“No, not at 10. Didn’t think that. But obviously been around this a long time, and things happen. I think you’ve got to be prepared.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said that the team receiving high draft grades isn’t something that will be remembered for long, as doing well in the draft is just part of the offseason process.

“That lasts about two days,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “You don’t win games in April. The social media rankings and everything like that, you know, it’s about what we do this fall and how we go out there and compete when it matters and how we continue to build this offseason and get bigger, faster, stronger, through our strength program and then how we prepare and execute in August, I think there’s a process. And do I like some of the guys we drafted? Yeah. But still … every year is different, and the team has got to gel, and we have got to build chemistry. We have to stay healthy. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

According to Aaron Wilson, former Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels will attend the Giants’ rookie minicamp and workout as a running back.

According to Aaron Wilson, former Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels will attend the Giants' rookie minicamp and workout as a running back. Wilson adds that the Giants deal for undrafted Illinois QB Tommy Devito includes $20,000 guaranteed, a $10,000 signing bonus, and $10,000 of the base salary guaranteed.