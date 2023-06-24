NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DL Montez Sweat said DL Daron Payne set the tone for how to get paid, one that Sweat is hoping to follow as he also enters a contract year.

“Oh yeah, for sure, he definitely laid the blueprint on how to get your bag,” Sweat said, via Commanders Wire. “So, I mean, salute to him.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman feels they got unfair criticism for drafting Jalen Hurts at No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I think the magnitude of the reaction was a little surprising to us, and I think that just the conversation around it for weeks and months to come kind of surprised us a little bit,” said Roseman, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I’m not saying we would not have chosen (Hurts) if we had known that. We were just surprised by how much life it took on.”

Roseman said Hurts’ “multidimensional talents” was appealing to them although they also felt Carson Wentz had that ability as well during his time in Philadelphia.

“When you look at where the quarterback position was going, with these multidimensional talents who could create plays with their arms, their legs, and their minds, we were trying to predict where we were going with the position,” Roseman said. “Carson had that ability, too.”

Eagles’ director of player personnel Ian Cunningham praised Hurts for his cool demeanor in big situations, like when he appeared in the College Football National Championship as a true freshman with Alabama in 2016.

“He was always cool, calm and collected no matter what, even in the national championship game as a true freshman,” said Cunningham. “He always had this poise and even-keeled demeanor.”

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale said first-round CB Deonte Banks is proving to be a “very instinctive” player.

“I think it’s important to have a cornerback like that in anybody’s defense,” Martindale said, via Art Stapleton. “He’s very instinctive. What’s Ted Lasso say? He lives life like a goldfish. He’s got a short memory when things don’t go right. He’s tough-minded, he’s physical, he can tackle and on top of that he can run.”