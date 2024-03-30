NFC Notes: James Bradberry, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

When asked about trading Sam Howell to the Seahawks, Commanders HC Dan Quinn said having Marcus Mariota allowed them to part ways with Howell.

“I’ve said it before, how impressed I was as Sam as a competitive, tough guy. And I thought once in a while in our league there’s a good win-win that takes place. And I think Sam heading to Seattle, they’re excited to have him,” he said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “He’s got a great opportunity there with those guys. For us, you know, Marcus [Mariota] being here, you know, that was an opportunity that we want to do as well. So, every once in a while, those win-wins happen but I certainly respect who the player is. I got a chance to coach against him and that’s what I told him when we spoke.”

Quinn responded to a question asking if they’ve zeroed in on a rookie QB: “If they say they know they have to fill me in, because Adam and I don’t know yet.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are essentially setting up 2024 to be a make-or-break situation for different personnel on the team, including HC Mike McCarthy who’s entering the final year of his contract. Despite the situation, McCarthy wouldn’t call it pressure heading into the season.

“I don’t see it as more pressure,” McCarthy said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s just the reality of our industry. That’s what it is. Those are business decisions and those are really personal, frankly, because we are subcontractors when it comes to the financial component of it.”

“You can’t lose sight of the big picture. Make no bones about it. I am extremely blessed to be here. I’m very much engaged where my feet are and the opportunities I’ve had personally. I’m very blessed. I never lose sight of that.”

Eagles

The Eagles gave CB James Bradberry a three-year contract before the 2023 season and he ultimately was benched in their playoff collapse versus Tampa Bay. Despite the rough end to the season, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman believes Bradberry will work his hardest to live up to the contract.

“I think it’s obvious to everyone, including JB, that JB didn’t have the year that he was expecting and that we were expecting,” Roseman said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think, obviously, he understands that and he is driven to show that he is the player that he was in 2022.”

“The year didn’t go, not only how he wanted, but also how we didn’t want. Right now, I think you look at it and he understands that and he’s working hard. But we’re not shying away from the fact that he didn’t have the year that we expected and he expected.”