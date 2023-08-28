NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, 49ers, Lions, Vikings

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan commented on the team’s nickel cornerback battle, specifically answering questions about CB Isaiah Oliver.

“Just because he isn’t a guaranteed starter,” Shanahan said, via NinersWire.com. “He has been doing that spot a lot, but there’s a lot of competition there. We sat out our outside corners, but we didn’t want to sit out any nickels and needed some guys to play because there’s a lot of things we’re still deciding.”

“There were a couple of things where he stood out that wasn’t always his fault and I think he needs a little bit more help on the goal line,” Shanahan added. “The touchdown they gave up, our corner playing with vision and understanding he’s got to come off on that for our quarters-type coverage there. But it was a good first game for him and hopefully, he’ll keep getting better for us.”

49ers DC Steve Wilks also mentioned Oliver and what he is able to bring to the team.

“Oliver is someone that I had the opportunity to go against being in that division,” Wilks said. “And we didn’t know exactly what was going to happen in free agency with Jimmie (Ward) and when that didn’t happen, we wanted to make sure that we sort of got the best nickel in free agency and that’s what we went out and did, so I’m excited about Oliver. He’s long, he’s physical, can tackle, can cover, he’s going to be a good blitzer for us, everything that we do within this defense.”

Josina Anderson reports Jordan Hogan is expected to join the 49ers offensive staff after participating in the Bill Walsh Fellowship program during training camp.

Lions

The Lions have no clarity from the NFL on whether WR Jameson Williams can be treated at the team facility for his hamstring injury during his suspension. Per his suspension, he is barred from the facility for the first 3 weeks of the season and suspended for the first 6 games. (Kyle Meinke)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that the team is focused on developing fifth-round QB Jaren Hall and added that the team was not interested in trading for QB Trey Lance.

“I would definitely like to keep him around,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “My philosophy when you’re going to draft a quarterback is you pour into him on a daily basis. ‘Development’ is a huge word, but I love the fact that we got him as many reps as we did this camp. I feel like Jaren has a really, really good understanding of our offense, where he can grow, where his comfort level can grow, and hopefully hit the ground running the next opportunity he gets.”

Vikings G Chris Reed reworked his contract for the second time this year or the second time this year. Reed will now get a base salary of $1.165 million fully guaranteed and his previous deal was at $1.4 million with $600,000 fully guaranteed. (Ben Goessling)