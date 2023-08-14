NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

In a 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns write Bears UDFA QB Tyson Bagent is worth keeping around on the practice squad to develop, and Chicago shouldn’t have issues getting him through waivers.

is worth keeping around on the practice squad to develop, and Chicago shouldn’t have issues getting him through waivers. The two have the Bears keeping five running backs — six if you factor in FB Khari Blasingame — but note Travis Homer and Trestan Ebner are likely sticking more for their roles on special teams.

— but note and are likely sticking more for their roles on special teams. If Bears WR Dante Pettis can return to practice and make a strong final impression over the rest of the preseason, the two write he could unseat WR Velus Jones for the sixth and final receiver spot.

can return to practice and make a strong final impression over the rest of the preseason, the two write he could unseat WR for the sixth and final receiver spot. The two project DEs Terrell Lewis and Trevis Gipson to be competing for one final spot as well, with Lewis potentially having a slight edge due to being cheaper. Fishbain and Jahns add the Bears could try to keep both as well even though that would be six defensive ends on the final roster.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he isn’t concerned about WR Jameson Williams only catching two of his seven targets.

“I told him this: I’m not worried, I didn’t go into this game saying Jameson needs to have 10 catches and 180 yards. That was not what I want. I just want, get lined up, urgency, route definition, detail, finish, and I thought for the most part he did that,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got to watch the tape, but he was in it, he cut it loose. It’s not perfect, but not everybody’s perfect out there either. We’ve got so much to clean up across the board, but I was more positive with the way he showed up. I thought he did some really good things.”

Vikings

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are working out LB Clarence Hicks .

. William Kwenkeu on Sunday in order to sign LB Tanner Vallejo. Wilson also mentioned that the Vikings waived injuredon Sunday in order to sign LB