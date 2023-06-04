NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams will serve a six-game suspension for gambling. Detroit and HC Dan Campbell are now focused on educating their players, with the rule being that players are allowed to bet on non-NFL sports but not at a team facility.

“It’s much more an emphasis from us, as opposed to just leaving it to the league,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “Like, we need to make sure that we really hit this ourselves and make a point of it. We did, but obviously not enough. The proof’s in the pudding. So for us, let’s take it out of their hands. They will have what they do every year, but now we need to put our own emphasis on it. And I think that is the best way to do it, is to highlight it. And that is what we are trying to do.”

Packers

Packers S Jonathan Owens has made the most of his opportunities when given the chance on the field.

“Just taking advantage of the opportunities, that was it,” Owens said, via Packers Wire. “You get the opportunity to start, I got an interception in my second start, and that was really what changed the course of my life, I guess. Because then I had film, it was no longer just practice squad opportunities, so just taking advantage of the opportunities given.”

Packers DB coach Ryan Downard believes Owens will bring sound tackling to the team’s secondary.

“I did watch him in the offseason,” Downard said. “We usually take a look at the free agents. He’s very eager, he obviously has some skill. I think looking back at my report once we signed him, I think he played like 960 snaps last year. It was really his first year getting a ton of snaps, which we discussed. He’s had a long journey. But he’s a good football mind who’s been in the league for at least some years, and his best attribute, at least off of tape and in the past, was his ability to tackle. That was the thing that I had him graded out the highest. So, I’ll know more as I get more time with him.”

Vikings

Vikings WR KJ Osborn said that he has a huge chip on his shoulder heading into 2023.

“It’s not just the draft,” Osborn said, via Vikings Wire. “It’s the NFL. They’re always looking to replace you. To me, it’s about respect, man. I want to earn my respect. I was a fifth-round pick. I was a two-star recruit. I came from the (Mid-American Conference). If they draft somebody, didn’t draft somebody, I’m trying to prove to myself. Not to everybody else. I want to prove myself right. I don’t care about any doubters, or haters. My standard is higher than any fan or any coach in this building, for myself.”

Osborn will use this contract year as another opportunity to overcome the odds again.

“That’s who I am, though, so adding a contract year, some big things going on around here, it’s even more exciting,” Osborn said. “That just fuels me that much more.”