NFC Notes: Javon Hargrave, Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he enjoys that QB Brock Purdy plays fearlessly and continues “letting it rip” despite his recent struggles during their three-game losing streak.

“I love having a guy who isn’t thinking about that,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “He’s trying to make the right decisions, letting it rip, and he’ll live with the consequences and try and get better when it’s not.”

Purdy is staying focused on playing consistently and making the right choices on the field.

“Just not being stupid,” Purdy said. “Playing consistent football. If you can make the right decisions consistently over and over and over and not get bored, just take a profit with checkdowns and being smart, I think that allows you to have success as a quarterback. … A full season under my belt, 17 games now, that’s I think the biggest thing.”

49ers WR Deebo Samuel praised Purdy for always taking accountability for his mistakes.

“One thing about Brock is he always takes accountability of his mistakes and he wants to be the best version of him as possible, and that’s one thing we like about Brock here,” Samuel said.

49ers DT Javon Hargrave admitted that the team had let their guard down after a hot start to the year, noting that the team was able to take a step back during the bye week and return to form.

“Yeah, it’s hard not to,” Hargrave said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everybody’s got to learn from it. Just not reading too much, not looking at too much. They say it’s like a little poison [when] everybody’s telling you how good you are. And then you can’t read and hear when everybody’s telling you how bad you are. Just keeping them blinders on, staying focused and just trying to grow every week.”

“We were a little fed up,” Hargrave continued. “We felt it. I think the bye was a good time for us, just to get away and get our minds right. When we got back in the building, everybody just felt it with everybody. It was just time. I think that’s how it was from the first snap of the game until the last snap. Everybody was just hungry. I feel like that’s going to be the mindset from here on out.”

Rams

Ari Meriov reports the Rams also put in a claim on the Packers’ recently signed DB Kyu Blu Kelly.

Seahawks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hosted LB Vi Jones for a workout.