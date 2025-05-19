NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said he isn’t concerned with rookie CB Trey Amos‘s back injury.

“Yeah, that’s probably a better one for [GM] Adam [Peters], but really, each team has their own medical report and how it goes,” Quinn said, via Commanders Wire. “And so, from our club, it was something that we were comfortable with.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones offered up the latest update on LB Micah Parsons’ contract situation.

“I’ve never been one to crystal ball when contracts get done,” Jones said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You can be close, you think you’re right around the corner, and then they get pushed out, and there’s extenuating circumstances as to why they or their agent don’t wanna pull the trigger. So, that’s just a work in progress. It’s never easy to comment on them because you really don’t know where you are until both sides are ready to go. But obviously our goal is to, and we have visited at times with Micah, and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term.”

“When the right things come together, and everybody’s ready to do a deal, then it happens,” Jones told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “We want Micah here. He knows we want him here. I think ultimately we’ll get something done.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked about the team’s decision to draft QB Jaxson Dart in the first round during an appearance on Up & Adams.

“It was an organizational decision,” Schoen said. “Any player that we take, it’s a collaborative process and it’s very detailed, and we believe in it. Jaxson’s a guy that was on the radar throughout the fall. We’re able to see play live, spent a lot of time with him at the Senior Bowl as well. It helps when the head coach has an offensive background and has a history with developing quarterbacks.”