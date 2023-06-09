NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said he did not sit out OTAs due to a contract situation and wanted to spend more time with his daughter in California.

“Not even close. No,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Anybody who knows me, that’s not my character. I think at the end of the day, for me, I wouldn’t even say holding out, just having prior priorities. At the end of the day, everybody knows I have a 3-year-old daughter back at home in California and I’m a dad before I’m anything else. Before I’m a football player, before I’m anything. I’m a dad first. I don’t get to spend too much time with her during the season because she’s back at home in California.”

Johnson reiterated he thinks it’s important to spend time with family in the time he has over the offseason.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to be there for my daughter because they can find another corner,” Johnson said. “My daughter can’t find another dad. I take pride in that.”

Johnson isn’t concerned about his contract situation and is committed to playing in Chicago.

“A hundred percent,” Johnson said. “I look forward to staying and extending with the Bears.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff was asked if he’s had any contact with GM Brad Holmes about a potential contract extension.

“No. Nope. Nope. Nothing,” Goff said, via Lions Wire. “I have no idea on when or how I want to get any of that done. That is not up to me.”

Packers

Packers CEO Mark Murphy cautioned fans that there will be bumps along the road for QB Jordan Love entering his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback, but is excited about his potential and what he can develop into.

“With regard to Jordan, I would tell our fans to remember that this will be his first year as a starter, and that there will be a learning curve,” Murphy said, via Packers Wire. “That said, though, Jordan has benefited greatly by playing behind Aaron Rodgers for the last three years (much like Aaron learned from watching Brett Favre). Having watched him in practice the past three years, I have seen significant growth in Jordan (particularly in his confidence) and think he is ready to play. Also, he has benefited greatly by taking most of the snaps with the first team offense in the last two offseasons, as well as in preseason games the last two years. Although it was very limited, his play in the Eagles game last year was very encouraging. I’ve also been very impressed with how Jordan has handled himself over the past three years. He never complained and continued to work hard to improve his game. Most recently, I have seen Jordan step forward as a leader. There will be ups and downs this year, but it will be exciting, and we’re confident in Jordan.”