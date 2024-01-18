NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Russell Wilson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson discussed the upcoming contract negotiations with the team and revealed he is aiming to reset the market at the cornerback position on a new deal with Chicago. It’s also worth noting the Bears can use the franchise tag to keep him in 2024.

“I think the ball is in my court, the ball is in my favor. Really, I think it’s just a matter of time when it happens. But I think really going into the negotiation, I don’t think it’s too much really to talk about. I feel like there’s no reason I can’t be the highest-paid corner in the league,” Johnson said via Josh Schrock. “I feel like that’s what I’m aiming for, that’s what I’m shooting for, that’s what I think can be done and should be done. I feel like I’ve had a good enough resume from my rookie year until now. I feel like really this was just the icing on the cake. I feel like there’s not anything anybody can say: I took the ball away, I got All-Pro, I got Pro Bowl. I mean what else is there for me to get. I feel like I’m very deserving of the highest paid at the position. I’m going to go in and the ball is really in my court. I’m just going to wait for them and come to terms on it and hopefully it’s what I feel I’m deserving of.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says the team is still committed to sixth-round K Anders Carlson despite his continued misses: “One thing you can not coach is the resiliency he’s shown. Every time he’s missed one, he’s come back and made them.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers DC Joe Barry said CB Jaire Alexander is ahead of schedule at this point in the week versus where he was last week: "He's a little bit further ahead this week than obviously he was last week." (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

In an article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about what’s next for Broncos QB Russell Wilson , league sources identified the Vikings as a potential fit in 2024 if they don’t re-sign QB Kirk Cousins .

, league sources identified the Vikings as a potential fit in 2024 if they don’t re-sign QB . Fowler says Wilson would be intrigued in playing for Minnesota and their solid offensive infrastructure.

Wilson is expected to be cut by the Broncos this offseason and be free to sign with any team for the minimum, as Denver still owes him $39 million.

Wilson’s numbers were far better in 2023 than in 2022 and he has some believers in other teams who think he can still be productive. One AFC executive told Fowler: “He actually played well during their midseason winning streak. He’s still a good quality starter. He can still make all of the throws, still mobile. Honestly, his skills haven’t declined that much. It’s more about the fit as a person. His teammates seemed to like him there.”

However, another thought Wilson was more limited, even if still functional in the right environment: “Physically Russ is declining as his deep ball, mobility and overall accuracy are fading. I think his career arc is unique because he’s basically an older version of his younger self in Seattle. He needs a strong running game and defense once again to be a serviceable starter.”

UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Vikings among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)