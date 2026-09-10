NFC Notes: Jeremiyah Love, Terrance Ferguson, Sam Darnold, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur confirmed that the team will use a committee approach at running back and first-round RB Jeremiyah Love won’t be flooded with carries to begin the season.

“I do know this: not one running back can take all 65 snaps,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “We’ve seen that story when guys are a little bit overloaded, and whether it hurts them in one year. I think over time, one year, two years, whatever it is, be able to split those guys up, one, to keep them fresh throughout that game, but two, to keep them as healthy as they can for 17 games is the appropriate way to go.”

LaFleur said Love practiced on Wednesday and expects him to be limited. He mentioned game status will depend on how his week of practice goes. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford praised TE Terrance Ferguson‘s development and work ethic as he continues to learn and grow within the system.

“I think just his comfort within the system and where he fits,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “He’s a sharp guy just like the rest of those guys. I think tight end is one of the toughest positions to come in and play early. You’re an extension of the offensive line in both the pass protection and the run game, but then you’ve got to go out there and run routes and win versus certain coverages and leverages and all that stuff too so it’s a big adjustment. It’s a tough thing to do. I thought I did a great job last year, but the more years you get under your belt, the understanding and the ability to sit in that meeting room with those guys that he’s in there with and just pick their brains and talk to them about how they’re going to be successful and then channel that into his own game. I think that’s helped him out and obviously he’s a really even-keeled guy. He doesn’t get too high, too low, just comes to work every single day with a great attitude.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said QB Sam Darnold‘s hip is intact and the injury appears to be more muscular: “That’s good news. Now, how long that is, we don’t know.” (Brady Henderson)