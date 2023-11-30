NFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield discussed his ability to play through his ankle injury and said that he plans to play as long as he isn’t hindering the team.

“I know this sounds kind of corny, but it’s kind of a mindset,” Mayfield said, via PFT. “Tell yourself you’re able to get through it and it’s kind of mind over matter. Every injury is different. If it’s gonna hinder your play — I know I’ve mentioned that before — if it’s going to hinder your play, you’re hurting the team. So there’s a difference between toughing it out and being smart. It’s a fine line you’ve gotta walk.”

Panthers

Panthers’ interim HC Chris Tabor was asked about the decision to fire former RBs coach Duce Staley and QBs coach Josh McCown, describing it was his choice to let those coaches go.

“First and foremost, I’d say this — I made those decisions and, as I mentioned earlier in my opening statement, coaching is about relationships,” Tabor said, via PanthersWire. “And I respect both those coaches as people and coaches. I’m gonna keep our talks in house. Anything that we do, we’re always tryin’ to continue to improve our team.”

Tabor said OC Thomas Brown will be their offense play-caller while passing game coordinator Parks Frazier is now quarterbacks coach with special advisor Jim Caldwell also helping out.

“Parks Frazier will be our quarterback coach and coach [Jim] Caldwell will be in that room helping,” said Tabor. “And Thomas Brown will be our play-caller and coachin’ the running backs.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Panthers to lean toward a coach with an offensive background with their next hire, as maximizing first-round QB Bryce Young is the most important thing for the franchise right now.

is the most important thing for the franchise right now. While Carolina can’t interview anyone currently working for an NFL team until after the divisional round of the playoffs, Fowler points out there are no such restrictions if the Panthers want to talk to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

Saints

When asked if Saints QB Derek Carr deserves any blame for their lack of productivity in the red zone, HC Dennis Allen responded they aren’t blaming or singling out anyone: “We’re not really in the business of blame game. We’re in the business of production. To try to single him out is not the right way to go,” via Nick Underhill.