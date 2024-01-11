NFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Wink Martindale, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note whoever Washington hires as its head of football operations will have a huge say in the next head coaching hire.
- They add the early sense is Washington is looking for the best leader and culture-setter and is not tied to a candidate from either side of the ball. Some candidates who fit the bill who are scheduled for interviews include Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald and Rams DC Raheem Morris.
- Fowler mentions not to totally discount Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh as a candidate for the Commanders.
- Jonathan Jones says the Commanders want to wrap up the head of football ops hire quickly and then plan to expand their coaching search from the candidates who have already been requested.
Cowboys
- Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) expects to play in their Wildcard game against the Packers: “It’s just going out there, being confident and let the chips fall where they are,” via Todd Archer.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes Giants’ former DC Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without any restrictions after mutually parting ways and New York will retain the $3 million he was owed over the rest of his contract.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the team plans to interview Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Daboll’s staff.
- Bobby Skinner reports they also requested an interview with Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford but Atlanta blocked the request.
- Giants GM Joe Schoen said he still feels confident building around QB Daniel Jones despite his injury history: “Yes. I mean, it’s football and guys get hurt,” via Jordan Raanan.
- Should New York draft a rookie quarterback, Jones said he would just continue focusing on himself: “I think I’d just continue to focus on myself to do and everything I needed to do to play the best I could.”
