NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan removed any remaining doubt that the team would be moving on from QB Jimmy Garoppolo and on to QB Trey Lance.

“Had an awesome run with Jimmy. It was great,” Shanahan said in a podcast interview with the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “But when you bring in the salary cap and things like that, there’s just so many tough decisions you have to make. We made that (decision) a year ago.”

San Francisco gave Garoppolo permission to seek out a trade, Shanahan looks forward to catching up with Garoppolo and coming up with a game plan for him while he attends training camp.

“I know we have our physicals (Tuesday), so I’m not exactly sure how it’ll play out,” Shanahan said. “I haven’t seen Jimmy since the season ended. I know he’s gotten cleared by his doctor. He’s got to go through some things and be on a throwing program to where he can ease back into it like all guys do after a shoulder injury, but tomorrow is probably going to be the first time that I have gotten to see him, so I can’t wait to catch up on stuff. He’ll most likely do his physical and then we’ll play it from there.”

Shanahan acknowledged that the NFL is a business and the team will do everything it can to do right by Garoppolo.

“This is the business part of the league,” Shanahan said. “And whether it’s tomorrow, whether or a couple weeks from now, whether it’s right before Week 1, I think our team will be in a good spot. And Jimmy will be in a good spot, most likely somewhere else.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes the 49ers granted a specific team permission to speak with Garoppolo in the spring but trade talks went nowhere because of Garoppolo’s contract and his shoulder injury.

He’s due $25 million in 2022 but Howe said a source told him it’s too soon to know if he’ll need to rework his contract to facilitate a trade. San Francisco could save all of that by releasing him and Howe adds multiple teams said they’d be more interested in signing Garoppolo then.

Howe mentions the Seahawks, Texans, Browns and Giants as teams that could make sense. Texans GM Nick Caserio was a part of the front office that drafted Garoppolo in New England and he could help make Houston more competitive in the AFC South.

was a part of the front office that drafted Garoppolo in New England and he could help make Houston more competitive in the AFC South. While Howe is told a trade is a long shot for Seattle, the Seahawks could take a look at Garoppolo if he’s released.

As for Cleveland, Howe says the Browns haven’t been involved in any trade discussions but they could take a look at Garoppolo as a free agent if Deshaun Watson ‘s suspension is longer than their expectation of four to eight games.

‘s suspension is longer than their expectation of four to eight games. Finally, Howe points out Giants HC Brian Daboll spent three years in New England with Garoppolo, although the team seems committed to giving QB Daniel Jones another season.

spent three years in New England with Garoppolo, although the team seems committed to giving QB another season. Shanahan said Tuesday he would be surprised if Garoppolo would practice with the team again, saying: “It was great talking to him today. We’re on the same page. I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of Jimmy and him being here, what he did last year. But we have moved on to Trey. Jimmy would have been traded if the surgery hadn’t happened.” ( Cam Inman

John Lynch indicated that a contract extension for DE Nick Bosa may have to wait until next year. ( 49ers GMindicated that a contract extension for DEmay have to wait until next year. ( Nick Wagoner

Lynch added: “His time’s coming and when it does he’ll get what he deserves, because, man, what a special player.” (Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim revealed during a recent radio appearance that C Rodney Hudson was trying to decide if he would continue his playing career during his unexcused absence from minicamp.

“I think another year of all those guys playing together and playing in unison is going to be big,” Keim said, via SI.com. “Rodney, I think it’s like a lot of players. I think that they have to take the offseason, at that age, Larry (Fitzgerald) used to do it a lot, and determine whether they’re going to continue playing depending on how their body reacts. So I think that Rodney is in a good place. He’s excited. He wouldn’t come back unless he was gonna be 100%. And we’re certainly thrilled that he is coming back.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘s contract also includes a clause prohibiting any kind of baseball activities. He risks voiding the guarantees in his deal if he “participates in any type of baseball-related activity (including, without limitation, a tryout, workout, practice, scrimmage, exhibition or game) for any baseball team, in any baseball league.” (Pro Football Talk)

‘s contract also includes a clause prohibiting any kind of baseball activities. He risks voiding the guarantees in his deal if he “participates in any type of baseball-related activity (including, without limitation, a tryout, workout, practice, scrimmage, exhibition or game) for any baseball team, in any baseball league.” (Pro Football Talk) Cardinals Zach Ertz commented on the language of Murray’s new contract, saying it was Murray who helped him to learn the playbook when he was traded to Arizona: “Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone in this team.” ( TEcommented on the language of Murray’s new contract, saying it was Murray who helped him to learn the playbook when he was traded to Arizona: “Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone in this team.” ( Darren Urban

Rams

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was carrying a script around during practice, hoping to be able to take mental reps and help his teammates make adjustments before going into the film room: “I can really analyze it within the play so I can give them feedback as soon as they come off the field instead of me having to wait until we get to the meeting room.” (Sarah Barshop)

was carrying a script around during practice, hoping to be able to take mental reps and help his teammates make adjustments before going into the film room: “I can really analyze it within the play so I can give them feedback as soon as they come off the field instead of me having to wait until we get to the meeting room.” (Sarah Barshop) Ramsey said he has “no doubt” that he’ll be ready for Week 1. Ramsey and the team’s training staff had a deadline for his shoulder to heal naturally. When it progressed beyond that point, they determined that surgery was the best possible solution. (Barshop)

Rams OL Coleman Shelton started at both right guard and center during practice. McVay said Shelton is competing to start at right guard with the other four positions along the line somewhat established already: “We’re really going to open it up and try to see what it looks like to find who’s going to be that fifth player playing with the other four guys that are kind of established.” (Barshop)