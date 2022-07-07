NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Von Miller

49ers
- ESPN’s Nick Wagoner lists 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran cut candidate, as if San Francisco can’t find a trade partner they’ll have to consider just outright releasing him to avoid paying him $27 million to be a backup.
- Wagoner says if there’s no trade market, perhaps Garoppolo and the team could work out a pay cut that gives the 49ers savings, keeps Garoppolo as an insurance policy and avoids cutting the veteran for nothing.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss lists Cardinals WR Andy Isabella as a veteran cut candidate, as he’s fallen behind on the depth chart and might be out of chances entering his fourth season.
- However, his speed could garner trade interest from another team.
Rams
- Bills OLB Von Miller told the Athletic’s Dan Pompei that he came close to backing out of meeting with the Bills and signing with them. Ultimately the totality of their pitch as well as their willingness to guarantee three years when the Rams would only go to two proved to be the difference.
- Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus could see the Rams bringing back DL Ndamukong Suh given it would provide him another chance at a Super Bowl.
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop lists Rams OL Bobby Evans as a veteran cut candidate, noting Los Angeles spent a third-round pick on G Logan Bruss who will challenge Evans to start at right guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!