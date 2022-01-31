NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo admitted he played through a ton of injuries this year.

“I can’t believe this s— held up, to be completely honest with you,” Garoppolo said, via Michael Silver. “The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Garoppolo said no matter what happens this offseason, he appreciates what the 49ers did this year. “They hit pretty hard in the locker room,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebZone. “I think these next couple days it’ll really start to settle in a little bit. Emotions are high after a game, win or loss. It’s one of those things you’ve got to be glad it happened, smile from it, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens in these next couple of days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. The fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive, and I love those guys.”