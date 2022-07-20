NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport elaborates on his report that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, explaining that’s the point when things should start moving toward a resolution.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says some teams have poked around regarding a potential trade for Garoppolo but haven’t been willing to seriously engage until he’s healthy.
- Jones adds two teams that make some sense right now as having a potential need at quarterback are the Browns and Seahawks. However, it will take time for those teams to sort through their level of need.
- Jones writes a number of teams he reached out to seem like they would prefer to just wait for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo for cap savings.
- ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed 49ers QB Trey Lance as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.
- They cite the great situation in San Francisco with HC Kyle Shanahan, as well as Lance’s respectable numbers considering his inexperience in limited playing time as a rookie.
Cardinals
- Ryan Sanudo of SI.com lists five Cardinals players who he believes are on the roster bubble as training camp approaches, including TE Stephen Anderson, QB Trace McSorley, DB Jace Whittaker, WR Jontre Kirklin and RB Jonathan Ward.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the current projected starters at outside linebacker for the Rams across from Leonard Floyd are likely to be either Justin Hollins or Terrell Lewis.
- Both have flashed but both have also not been in full-time roles before due to injuries. Rodrigue points out Lewis had medical flags on his knee coming out of college and was also a healthy scratch for the second half of last season.
- Rodrigue mentions the Rams have talked up 2021 seventh-round OLB Chris Garrett, and they also added some other young players to compete for spots in seventh-rounder Daniel Hardy and UDFAs Brayden Thomas, Keir Thomas and Benton Whitley.
- Rodrigue expects the Rams to aggressively explore additions to their pass rush throughout the season via trade or free agency, though there’s no guarantee they make any moves.
