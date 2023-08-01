NFC Notes: Jimmy Graham, Grady Jarrett, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs rookie DL Calijah Kancey has a calf strain and is expected to be out for a few weeks. (Tony Pauline)

Falcons

Falcons DL Grady Jarrett said the production along the defensive line will be a collaborative effort in order to be effective.

“Time will tell, time and we got to put in the work in day-in and day-out to be the best unit we can be,” Jarrett said, via Falcons Wire. “It ain’t just about me going out there and making it happen for myself, we all work as a unit. So, the better the group is, the better the whole defense is.”

Jarrett is also excited to play with a veteran-laden group.

“The experience that we have up front is definitely something that’s going to help us a lot,” said Jarrett. “Got a lot of guys that played a lot of football, and coming together as one unit, I’m excited for what we can do.”

Even though Jarrett has put his time in the league, he still is humble enough to learn from his teammates when he can.

“Whether it’s moves or the thought process, what they see — because they have a lot of tape out there where they have success — they can tell you the things they’ve seen or what they do for their drills and you just incorporate things that you like, things that you may not,” Jarrett explained. “You only get better learning from others and being humble enough to take what somebody’s trying to give you.”

Saints

The Saints have brought back veteran TE Jimmy Graham for what could be his final NFL season. He has impressed his teammates so far including fellow TE Foster Moreau.

“Jimmy was a dog. And he still is, honestly. He runs great,” Moreau said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “It’s such a fun situation walking in the locker room, like ‘Oh my God, Jimmy Graham is right there.’ … It’s a weird situation. It happened similarly three years ago, I’d seen every clip of Jason Witten‘s tape and then all a sudden he’s in the same position room. It’s funny how it works. I’m probably going to end up with one of the greatest tight end Rolodexes of teammates you could ever imagine.”

“I had a couple of teams that were reaching out, all teams that made the playoffs,” Graham said on his return to New Orleans. “I just couldn’t see myself wearing another jersey again. I just wanted, hopefully, if there was ever another opportunity to come back home, to make it happen. It did, and I’m here now. I talked to [my agent] Jimmy Sexton and just made it clear if I don’t retire as a Saint, then I wasn’t going to play again.”

Graham spoke in-depth about what he can bring to the locker room and what type of shape his body is in entering the 2023 season.

“Truly I understand what that culture was like and what that looks like, the sacrifice that it takes and the brotherhood — that bond — that needs to be molded,” Graham noted. “No. 1, I think that I definitely bring that. And 2, I’ve matured a little bit since the last time I was here, and having the opportunity to get into a tight end room that’s super talented, super diverse, has the opportunity to do a lot for this team … I think I have a lot of knowledge to share there. Obviously, I’m feeling better than ever, I’m still 6-7, and I like the red zone.”

“I know I’m definitely in shape,” Graham continued. “At first I took a year to get my body right. When you’ve taken as many hits as I have over the years, I have a lot of miles on me. I started biking and basically biked hundreds of miles a week. I’m in the best cardio shape of my life. I know that’s not a problem at all. I’m looking forward to putting the pads on and putting some calluses back on. I definitely came into this with a chip on my shoulder and something to prove. Obviously, not being in the game and coming back like that is very intriguing and you have to prove yourself. … I’m ready to compete at every level that I can and every opportunity that I can. Nothing is given here. I know I’m going to come and I’m going to earn any opportunity that I do get, but the expectation for this overall team is, I don’t know how you got into a season not looking to make a run. … I think there’s a huge buzz from the city. I could see it from the outside all the way from Miami. It’s a special time to be a New Orleans Saint.”

Back in 2014, Graham went to arbitration with the Saints after being franchise tagged, hoping to be designated as a wide receiver instead of the tight end for financial reasons. The Saints won the dispute and signed Graham to a four-year, $40 million deal.

“I think that also kind of pissed me off because that’s not really what I wanted. I just didn’t want to be franchised,” Graham said of being tagged. “It’s hard to play in the middle of the field in this league, and back then, at that franchise tag, it just, it made no sense. I was like, ‘I just want a longer deal.’ And that’s what that was about. … The issue in general kind of got blown out of proportion.”

“It’s interesting to be able to take time off away from [the NFL] and realize just how special this place is, how special this game is, how special this league is, and how special it is to have an opportunity to play in it,” Graham concluded. “I think everything happens for a reason, and I think it’ll be to my benefit.”