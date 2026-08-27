NFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Odell Beckham, Terence Steele, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels talked about Wednesday’s joint practice with the Ravens: “Back-and-forth battle. Not the best day that I thought we could’ve had, all around — myself and everybody else. But it’s an opportunity that we can learn from.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer wants more consistency from RT Terence Steele; however, OC Klayton Adams noted that Steele has played nearly all of the team’s snaps going into his seventh season.

“T-Steele’s got to play a little bit more consistently,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN. “He has had a couple of days where he’s been a little bit dropping his pads and getting edged a little bit. He needs to be better.”

“He and I had a good conversation about that this morning about how we continue to try to find consistency,” Adams mentioned of Steele’s workload. “He’s a guy that’s going into Year 7, and he’s never going to ask for a day off. He’s never going to ask for a break. So we’re just searching for ways to help him and help him play at his best and most consistently.”

Giants

Giants owner Chris Mara said the presence of HC John Harbaugh puts the team in win-now mode.

“The way I look at it is we’ve used the word hope in the last 10, 12 years whatever it might be. And I think the hope now has turned into expectations,” Mara said, via NY Daily News. “At least for me it has. I don’t hope we win this year. I expect it. And I think everybody else does, too.”

Mara added that Harbaugh’s winning background gives the team something to look forward to not only this season but moving forward.

“Based on what we had done the previous I guess 10 or so years, we all thought it was really important to find that next head coach that had instant credibility, that had won a Super Bowl, that commands the respect throughout the league,” Mara said. “And fortunately for us, Baltimore fired him, and we hired him.”

Mara credited Harbaugh’s leadership style and said that he commands respect from his players which resonated with him.

“He’s a very competitive guy,” Mara said. “And the thing I like about him the most — and the thing we’ve found out of about him — he can be the toughest guy you’ll ever talk to, and he’s very demanding. But once those demands are over and they’re met, everything starts from scratch. He’s very smart, he knows people, he knows how to treat people,” Mara continued. “And I just feel there’s this competitive aura about him that makes the players fall in line, if you will. They respect his background. They respect his winning culture.”

Mara added that the team is already seeing early returns on their investment in first-round LB Arvell Reese.

“Arvell, he’s impressed me tremendously,” Mara said. “His size and athletic ability is something we really haven’t had in a while. He’s so diverse in what he can do on the field, whether it’s playing inside or rushing the passer or covering a back out of the backfield. He showed all of this on the field [Thursday] against Miami. I thought he was tremendous.”

Harbaugh said this week was WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s “best week of camp.” (Connor Hughes)

Jr.’s “best week of camp.” (Connor Hughes) New York TE Theo Johnson is dealing with a shoulder injury, while DT Shelby Harris is being managed. Harbaugh said both “will be ready.” (Pat Leonard)