NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes whatever the Commanders decide to do this offseason with DT Jonathan Allen will offer a clue as to how long they envision their rebuild taking. Allen has two years left on his contract with no guarantees and could approach the team about an extension.
- Standig says it will be telling if the Commanders are open to a new deal, or if they prefer to explore other options like him playing out the contract or trade scenarios.
- Standig adds he’s doubtful the Commanders use their franchise tag this offseason despite some pending free agents who could draw interest from other teams like S Kamren Curl, WR Curtis Samuel and CB Kendall Fuller.
- As far as some other future decisions, Standig doesn’t expect the team to pick up LB Jamin Davis‘ fifth-year option, mentions OL Sam Cosmi as a strong extension candidate and points out 2024 is the final year of P Tress Way‘s contract.
Cowboys
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Cowboys getting fifth and sixth-round picks for the loss of OL Connor McGovern and TE Dalton Schultz.
Eagles
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Eagles getting a third and three fifth-round picks for the loss of DT Javon Hargrave, G Isaac Seumalo, OT Andre Dillard and LB T.J. Edwards.
